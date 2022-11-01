ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Dry and warmer weather on the way

Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
sierranewsonline.com

First Significant Storm On The Way

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Power restored after massive overnight outage

UPDATE (Nov. 5, 3:05 p.m.) — Power has been restored to areas affected by a massive overnight power outage, according to PG&E outage maps. No major outages were reported on PG&E maps in the greater Bakersfield area Saturday afternoon. Power went out to thousands of customers at around 11 p.m. Friday in portions of northwest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
8 News Now

Semi bursts into flames following low-speed chase on 5 Freeway

The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Bakersfield ranks 1st in cities with worst drivers in America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone. Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield

It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

