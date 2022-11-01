Read full article on original website
Dry and comfortable weekend before storm heads towards Kern County
Enjoy some time outside this weekend before you will need an umbrella on Monday!. Bakersfield spends this weekend with a high of 62° on Saturday and 68° on Sunday. The 70% chance of rain comes in on Monday and things don't dry up until Thursday. As for the...
Dry and warmer weather on the way
Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
First Significant Storm On The Way
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
Power outage affecting thousands in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin
More than 50,000 PG&E customers in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin have been without power for several hours.
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Power restored after massive overnight outage
UPDATE (Nov. 5, 3:05 p.m.) — Power has been restored to areas affected by a massive overnight power outage, according to PG&E outage maps. No major outages were reported on PG&E maps in the greater Bakersfield area Saturday afternoon. Power went out to thousands of customers at around 11 p.m. Friday in portions of northwest […]
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
Covered in Kern: festive drinks and decor from the House of Moseley
Sponsored content by House of Moseley. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to House of Moseley about the getting ready for the holidays. From tasty festive cocktails to fall-themed candles and decor, transform your home into a fall wonderland. To learn more and to check out the House of Moseley,...
Bakersfield early morning raids part of Operation Dark Node
Operation Dark Node began in June of 2020. The operation has targeted Sureño gang activity in Bakersfield.
Semi bursts into flames following low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. […]
Bakersfield ranks 1st in cities with worst drivers in America
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone. Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one.
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Wanted Man Steals Semi, Takes Police On 10 MPH Freeway Pursuit
A man wanted for several warrants took Kern County deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on an hours-long freeway pursuit in a stolen semi-truck, with speeds reaching only around 10 MPH. On Thursday, at approximately 12:28 p.m. deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Frazier Park Substation were dispatched to the 15800 block of ...
Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield
It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County
Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks. The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th.
