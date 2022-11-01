Read full article on original website
Cole Beasley Says He’s Glad He’s Not in Buffalo Anymore
There are few former pro athletes in Buffalo who are more polarizing than wide receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley was signed by the Bills in the 2019 off-season after spending his entire career to that point with the Dallas Cowboys. Beasley enjoyed his most success in 2019 and 2020 with the...
The Buffalo Bills Made Football History This Week
It was a busy week for the Buffalo Bills front office staff and it turned out to be a history-making week as well. The Buffalo Bills made two trades this past Tuesday just before the NFL trade deadline at 4 pm. The Bills acquired running Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis...
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Harrison Smith picked off Taylor Heinicke to set up the tying score and the Minnesota Vikings came back to beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 Sunday and extend their winning streak to six. Playing his first game at...
The Bills Are Undefeated This Season When They Do This
The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 right now. If you're superstitious, the one week they lost is the only week they did this. There are a lot of people who love all the uniform combinations that the Bills have been coming up with week after week this year. There are also those who couldn't care less. "It's not a fashion show," they'll say. But again, if you're a superstitious person, then what they Bills wear should totally matter to you.
Embarrassing Pin-Up Josh Allen Tattoo That Bills Mafia Must See
It's cool to get a Buffalo Bills tattoo. It is dedicated. But, what in the world is this tattoo of Josh Allen. Take a look at this tattoo that someone in the Bills Mafia got of Josh Allen. It's super creative and well done and we love the Josh Allen tattoo...but, it could be embarrassing for Josh Allen himself LOL.
Buffalo Bills Star Player Will Miss Today’s New Jersey Game
The Buffalo Bills' defense will be without one of their star players when they face off against the Jets this afternoon. Jordan Poyer was ruled out earlier this week by Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Poyer left last week's Green Bay Packers game with an elbow injury. The defense might...
Geographic Proof There Is Only One NFL Team In New York
The Buffalo Bills will hit the road this Sunday to take on AFC East rival the Jets and of course, this will spark up the debate of how many NFL teams are from New York. As we know, the NFL likes to think that there are three NFL teams that call New York home, but if you look at the location of the stadium where each team calls home, you will find that there is only one team that is actually in New York.
How To Score A Date At A Buffalo Bills Tailgate
It is cuffing season all across America, and if you are looking to find someone to keep you warm for the holidays, you may have to look in one of the coldest places. A tailgate for the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York. Through rain, snow, sleet, or hail, we...
