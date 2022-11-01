ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Buffalo Bills Made Football History This Week

It was a busy week for the Buffalo Bills front office staff and it turned out to be a history-making week as well. The Buffalo Bills made two trades this past Tuesday just before the NFL trade deadline at 4 pm. The Bills acquired running Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis...
BUFFALO, NY
The Bills Are Undefeated This Season When They Do This

The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 right now. If you're superstitious, the one week they lost is the only week they did this. There are a lot of people who love all the uniform combinations that the Bills have been coming up with week after week this year. There are also those who couldn't care less. "It's not a fashion show," they'll say. But again, if you're a superstitious person, then what they Bills wear should totally matter to you.
BUFFALO, NY
Geographic Proof There Is Only One NFL Team In New York

The Buffalo Bills will hit the road this Sunday to take on AFC East rival the Jets and of course, this will spark up the debate of how many NFL teams are from New York. As we know, the NFL likes to think that there are three NFL teams that call New York home, but if you look at the location of the stadium where each team calls home, you will find that there is only one team that is actually in New York.
BUFFALO, NY
