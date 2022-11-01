Read full article on original website
Twitter sued over Elon Musk's layoff plan
Twitter was sued on Thursday over Elon Musk's plan to cut about 3,700 jobs at the company. Driving the news: The class-action lawsuit, filed by five current or former employees, alleges that Twitter violated federal and state laws that require at least 60-day notice of a mass layoff. It references...
Elon Musk clips Twitter's wings in week 1
In his first week at Twitter's helm, Elon Musk has tossed out thousands of employees and scared away more advertisers. Why it matters: Far from freeing the bird, it looks as though Musk has clipped its wings. Details: The "TwitterLayoffs" hashtag trended on Friday in the United States. Attorneys, content...
Take a look at the cartoons drawn by the Twitter 'troublemaker' who's been let go after Elon Musk's takeover
Emmanuel Cornet, who liked poking fun at Twitter with his satirical cartoons, was a software engineer for the company until being laid off this week.
Biden says Twitter "spews lies" as company undergoes massive layoffs
President Biden said Friday that Elon Musk has purchased a social media company that "spews lies" around the globe. The big picture: Twitter laid off as many as 3,700 people Friday — about half of its staff — but said the cuts were smaller for the team in charge of preventing the spread of misinformation, per Reuters.
Twitter suffers "massive drop in revenue," Elon Musk says
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has experienced "a massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers leaving the platform. The big picture: Before Musk's acquisition of Twitter, marketers expressed concerns about how Musk would handle content moderation on the platform because he has said he will embrace a free speech-first approach.
Tech industry squeezed by U.S.-China rift: "The music is going to stop"
The new round of efforts to slow China's access to semiconductor technology the U.S. announced last month went further than many people expected. And the Biden Administration isn't slowing down, with more restrictions seen as likely. Why it matters: The tech industry once drove a wider movement to tie the...
Twitter to staff: Look for "job or no job" emails Friday AM
Twitter told employees Thursday night in a company-wide email to expect to receive messages on Friday morning, telling each of them whether they still had a job, per the Washington Post and other outlets. Of note: The email marked the first official communication from company leadership since Elon Musk took...
Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark
Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday. Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."
Are these lies, or is it ignorance?
It never ceases to amaze me how my non-representative, Tim Walberg, and his Republican cronies continue to show their complete ignorance of basic economics. Either that or they are blatant liars. Either option is definitely a possibility. Just look at Walberg’s newsletters, Facebook page or Twitter account in which he...
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries find a way to put the world back on track to cut emissions and help poor countries cope with the impacts of global warming. More than 40,000 participants have been registered for this...
Germany's Scholz pressed Xi on war in Ukraine, human rights in China
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Chinese leaders in Beijing on Friday, and raised the war in Ukraine, increasing tensions between Beijing and Taiwan, and human rights abuses in Xinjiang, but focused largely on business with China. The big picture: Scholz's trip to China, the first among EU leaders since...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, DHS says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was in the U.S. illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said, CNN reports. Driving the news: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS said, per CNN.
U.S. announces $400 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday. The big picture: The U.S. has now committed more than $18.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year, per the U.S. Department of Defense. State of...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian colonel general latest military commander to be replaced in Ukraine, says UK
Ministry of Defence says dismissals are in part ‘likely an attempt to insulate and deflect blame from Russian senior leadership’ over poor performance on battlefield
Steve Ballmer still thinks facts matter to voters
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has spent the last few years investing in a nonprofit site that publicizes government data in hopes of rooting political discussions in fact. Though that doesn't seem to be the current direction of U.S. political discourse, Ballmer isn't ready to give up. "I don’t think...
Irving's Nike deal suspended, shoe launch canceled amid controversy
Nike announced Friday it has suspended its deal with Kyrie Irving in the aftermath of his decision to post a link to a movie that contained antisemitic material, according to multiple reports. The big picture: Irving has been swept up in controversy since posting the link, leading to his suspension...
UN votes to condemn U.S. embargo of Cuba
The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday voted 185-2 to condemn the U.S. embargo of Cuba for the 30th year in a row. Why it matters: Although UN resolutions are non-binding and aren't legally enforceable, they carry political weight by illustrating the isolation of the U.S. position and the heft of global opinion against it.
Rich countries pressed to pay for driving climate change
The question of what the rich countries that contributed most to climate change might owe poorer ones now suffering the consequences — not just as a philosophical exercise, but in dollars and cents — looms over the upcoming COP27 climate summit. Why it matters: With world leaders and...
Putin gives public support for civilian evacuation in Kherson
Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed civilian evacuations in the Kherson region as Russia seems to be preparing to retreat from the area, Reuters reports. Why it matters: This is the first time Putin has publically endorsed evacuations from the city. Details: Putin called on people to leave the area...
Why Latin America’s not ready for a single-currency union
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president-elect, is resuscitating the dream of a Latin American single currency. It's an idea that plays well on the campaign trail, but it would be a disaster in practice. Why it matters: The tensions between economics and politics tend to run high in...
