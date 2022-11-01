Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’
Just about everything is hyper political and divisive these days. Let’s have some fun and look at something that isn’t political in the slightest least. For some reason, I woke up today thinking about the South Jersey dialect. A short list:. Water = Wooder. Hundred = Hunerd. Monday...
Vintage NJ: Look at the Old Zaberer’s in North Wildwood
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
NJ girl was 12-years-old and pregnant when she went missing
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said "goodnight" to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was Dec. 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
New Asians-styled restaurant coming to Hamilton, NJ
Hey, Hamilton! There's a new restaurant coming your way. I was driving around yesterday and saw signs advertising a new Asian food spot that is coming soon. I don’t know about you, but I’m a total sucker for Japanese, Chinese, and all kinds of other Asian-styled food, so this is a win for Mercer County.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene
What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Toms River, NJ, Realtor Accused of $1M Arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 PM on...
Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
Will Smith returns to his West Philadelphia alma mater to surprise students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. The school district posted a video online. He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
fox29.com
Police: 2 injured after late night double shooting erupts on North Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has left two people injured Friday night. Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 2600 block of North Bancroft Street around 11:30 p.m. Two gunshot victims were found, and treated at a local hospital. A 42-year-old man is in critical...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0