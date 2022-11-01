A mysterious screenshot with no known origin, purportedly detailed “China’s reopening plan”, has led to a rally in Beijing stocks with gains of $450bn. The letter, which consisted of just four paragraphs of text, began circulating on the Chinese social media platform WeChat this week, leading to speculations about Xi Jinping’s plans to ease the stringent Covid restrictions and open up the country by March next year. The letter was first posted by an anonymous account and it contained no details about its origin or where the information mentioned in the text came from, according to Bloomberg news which first...

1 DAY AGO