americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 billion loan from Shengjing Bank
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd (2066.HK).
DuPont scraps $5.2 billion Rogers buyout due to China hurdles
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc (DD.N) said on Tuesday it was ending its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp (ROG.N), the first collapse of a major U.S. deal in four years caused by a failure to clear Chinese regulatory hurdles.
ship-technology.com
AD Ports to buy 80% stake in Global Feeder Shipping for $800m
GFS serves customers in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia regions. AD Ports Group has agreed to buy an 80% equity interest in a Dubai-based container shipping company Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) for $800m (AED2.9bn). This deal amount implies a 100% enterprise value of $1bn (AED3.7bn). With...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Xi Jinping's Rising Power Forces China's Wealthiest To 'Execute Their Fire Escape Plans'
China's wealthiest are pulling the trigger on exit plans amid rising pessimism building on the future of the world's second-largest economy after Xi Jinping clinched another five-year term for himself as the country's top leader. What Happened: Xi getting re-elected for the third term is a tipping point for Beijing's...
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
constructiontechnology.media
Poland signs deal with Korea on nuclear plant
Poland has announced it will use Korean technology in the development of a new nuclear power station in the central Polish town of Patnow. The agreement was made on October 31, between Poland’s state assets minister, Jacek Sasin, and the Korean energy minister, Lee Chang-Yang. Meanwhile, Polish energy firm...
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
maritime-executive.com
Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested
In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
maritime-executive.com
EU Sanctions May Put a $16B Hole in Russia's Tanker Fleet
Russia may have to expand its own tanker fleet and attract more tonnage from non-western owners in order to keep moving oil after upcoming EU sanctions - and the details suggest that it will be costly. In a market report released Friday, shipbroker Gibson said that it expects that more...
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
US curbs on microchips could throttle China's ambitions and escalate the tech war
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's push to "win the battle" in core technologies and bolster China's position as a tech superpower could be severely undermined by Washington's unprecedented steps to limit the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to the country, analysts say.
Chinese Media Says Beijing to Use 'All Measures Necessary' Against Taiwan
The Global Times, which is published by the Chinese Community Party, warned of the "risk of war" and accused the United States of "inflaming" tensions.
Screenshot of no known origin detailing China reopening plan leads to $450bn market rally
A mysterious screenshot with no known origin, purportedly detailed “China’s reopening plan”, has led to a rally in Beijing stocks with gains of $450bn. The letter, which consisted of just four paragraphs of text, began circulating on the Chinese social media platform WeChat this week, leading to speculations about Xi Jinping’s plans to ease the stringent Covid restrictions and open up the country by March next year. The letter was first posted by an anonymous account and it contained no details about its origin or where the information mentioned in the text came from, according to Bloomberg news which first...
