americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
ship-technology.com

AD Ports to buy 80% stake in Global Feeder Shipping for $800m

GFS serves customers in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia regions. AD Ports Group has agreed to buy an 80% equity interest in a Dubai-based container shipping company Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) for $800m (AED2.9bn). This deal amount implies a 100% enterprise value of $1bn (AED3.7bn). With...
constructiontechnology.media

Poland signs deal with Korea on nuclear plant

Poland has announced it will use Korean technology in the development of a new nuclear power station in the central Polish town of Patnow. The agreement was made on October 31, between Poland’s state assets minister, Jacek Sasin, and the Korean energy minister, Lee Chang-Yang. Meanwhile, Polish energy firm...
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
maritime-executive.com

Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested

In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
maritime-executive.com

EU Sanctions May Put a $16B Hole in Russia's Tanker Fleet

Russia may have to expand its own tanker fleet and attract more tonnage from non-western owners in order to keep moving oil after upcoming EU sanctions - and the details suggest that it will be costly. In a market report released Friday, shipbroker Gibson said that it expects that more...
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
The Independent

Screenshot of no known origin detailing China reopening plan leads to $450bn market rally

A mysterious screenshot with no known origin, purportedly detailed “China’s reopening plan”, has led to a rally in Beijing stocks with gains of $450bn. The letter, which consisted of just four paragraphs of text, began circulating on the Chinese social media platform WeChat this week, leading to speculations about Xi Jinping’s plans to ease the stringent Covid restrictions and open up the country by March next year. The letter was first posted by an anonymous account and it contained no details about its origin or where the information mentioned in the text came from, according to Bloomberg news which first...

