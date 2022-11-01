ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Packers.com

Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: That can open a lot of corridors for the offense

Hey II, of all the players that moved before midnight Tuesday, whom do you think would have helped the Pack the most?. I wanted to see them make a move for Armstrong. I hope you're finding some peaceful moments during these unusual times. What is the general mood around 1265 Lombardi Avenue?
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Sustained success was hallmark of Ted Thompson's tenure

Executive Vice President, General Manager & Director of Football Operations: 2005-18 If there's truth to the adage that the only thing more difficult in the NFL than attaining success is sustaining success, it would be the ultimate tribute to what Ted Thompson accomplished in his 13 seasons of running the Packers' football operation.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: Who can seize it, and who can stop it

The boy wonder gets two things this week, nicely done!. Big thanks to Wes and other co-workers for managing some extra duty this week while I've been in and out of the office or working remotely due to a family matter. I'm going to have to work remotely for the Detroit game, too, live blogging and covering it from the television broadcast (a la the Covid seasons), but we'll manage. I'm sure Wes will enjoy the extra space on the plane.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers' defense mustn't let Lions create a shootout

GREEN BAY – In a matchup of two teams that have lost a combined nine games in a row – Lions five, Packers four – and in dire need of a victory, Sunday's contest at Ford Field in Detroit very well may come down to this:. Can...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: Teams have to earn their success every Sunday

To further emphasize Wes's point from Thursday's Inbox to Josh from Green Bay: ".., baby!" Yeah, that's a "M.A." on my part. I regret the error and will learn from it. Good morning!. Robert from Verona, WI. If you could pre-write the title of Monday's II to reflect the desired...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers have 'all the faith in the world' in Quay Walker

GREEN BAY – The Packers' three coordinators met with the media on Thursday. Here are highlights from their news conferences. Who will wear the communication helmet if De'Vondre Campbell (knee) can't play in Detroit?. "Quay (Walker). He's done it the last couple of days in practice. We did that...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Samori Toure rising to the challenge for Packers' offense

GREEN BAY – Since training camp, everyone associated with the Packers could see the potential in Samori Toure anytime the team stepped on the field. Like ascending 2022 NFL Draft classmate Romeo Doubs, Toure seemed to be good for one or two eye-catching plays each day in practice throughout the summer.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy