Since the late 1980s, Rochester Institute of Technology has been “painting with light,” as photographer Eric Kunsman calls it, with the “Big Shot” event. “When you have long exposure times on cameras, if someone is walking around with a flashlight, they’re essentially erasing themselves out of the photograph. It can feel magical when you’re doing it,” says Kunsman, who is an assistant professor of visual communications studies in the National Technical Institute for the Deaf and a Big Shot co-coordinator. “It requires a lot of people with flashlights to pull off well.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO