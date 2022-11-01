Read full article on original website
I’m a Celeb medic explains why contestants wear red socks
It's that time of year again - I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens in the UK tonight, with a bunch of famous faces entering the Australian jungle. With the reality TV show returning to Australia for the first time since 2019, we thought we'd revisit one of the most common questions from viewers - why do all the campmates wear red socks?
Matt Hancock has signed up for I'm A Celeb
Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, has signed up for this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. As a result of his signing up to the popular reality show, Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended with immediate effect, according to Chief Whip Simon Hart. While the likes...
I'm a Celeb's Ant McPartlin shows off huge new tattoo with special meaning
Ant McPartlin has debuted a huge, new tattoo Down Under. Ant and his co-host Declan Donnelly are about to kick off this year’s I’m A Celebrity in Australia, and posing together on set for new snaps, the former showcased his sprawling new inking. Situated on his right arm,...
Max George slams Ulrika Jonsson after she called Maisie Smith ‘attention-seeking’
Max George has slammed Ulrika Jonsson after the presenter described his girlfriend Maisie Smith as 'attention-seeking'. The singer began dating EastEnders star Maisie earlier this year, and the pair have been joined at the hip from day one - even sparking engagement rumours as recently as this week while on holiday in Cyprus.
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'
A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Mum, 46, and daughter, 22, claim people can't tell them apart because they look so alike
A mum and daughter duo have claimed that people can't tell them apart despite their 24-year age difference. Barbie Porter, 46, and her daughter Halie, 22, from Tennessee, recently took to TikTok to show off their similarities and to ask their viewers: who is the mum and who is the daughter? Watch their videos below:
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
Fans 'heartbroken' after Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' daughter shares her one wish
Teen Mom fans have said they were heartbroken after hearing the wish of Jenelle Evans' five-year-old daughter. Jenelle, 30, married husband David, 34, back in 2017 and the pair recently enjoyed a belated honeymoon together in Maine. In a post on her YouTube channel, the pair could be seen chatting...
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Woman claims people say she 'must be a vampire' after revealing her age
A woman has revealed that people have accused her of being a 'vampire' after she revealed her real age and now she's shared her secret. Amber Lancaster is an American influencer who made a name for herself on The Price Is Right as a model, but until recently people had no idea how old she was. This is her secret to saying young:
Kimberley Walsh shares heartbreaking reason why she hid pregnancy from Sarah Harding
Kimberley Walsh has opened up on the heartbreaking reason why she hid her third pregnancy from bandmate Sarah Harding. Sarah, who was one of five former members of Girls Aloud alongside Kimberley, tragically passed away in September 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Just one month after learning of...
Meghan Markle shares how she saves money on Archie’s presents
Meghan Markle has shared the savvy ways she saves money when buying presents for her son Archie. Just in time for Christmas presents rush in the next few weeks, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her tips during this week's episode of her podcast Archetypes. Titled "Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad...
Christina Applegate says walking sticks have become her 'new normal'
Christina Applegate has opened up about her ‘new normal’ as she prepares to re-enter public life using walking sticks. In August 2021, Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months prior. Commonly referred to as MS, the autoimmune condition can affect the brain and...
Plus-sized woman hits out against trolls who made cruel comments about her stomach
A woman has clapped back at nasty trolls online who made cruel comments about her bum when wearing tight trousers. TikToker Stella Williams - who goes by @thestellawilliams on the streaming platform - had been sharing a video about how she didn't get a call-back from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American casting call, when she was targeted by trolls.
Selena Gomez bursts into tears as her lupus symptoms worsen
Selena Gomez has opened up on her health battle with lupus in her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. The candid doc follows the singer and actor's career over the last six years, and sees Selena open up about her health conditions, which includes the autoimmune disease lupus.
Adele says we've all been saying her name wrong
It pains us as Adele megafans to admit we’ve been saying her name wrong all these years. The superstar singer confirmed how to correctly pronounce her name last week when she took part in a fan Q&A to mark the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video. Adele...
Hilary Duff pays tribute to Aaron Carter following child star’s shock death
Hilary Duff has paid tribute to Aaron Carter after the singer tragically died age 34. The news of his death was confirmed by a representative of Carter's team on Saturday (5 November) after Los Angeles police officers found his body at his home in Lancaster, California. Carter's family are now...
Khloe Kardashian refuses to let Tristan Thompson pay for daughter's birthday party
If, like us, you go krazy for the Kardashians, you’ll know that in the most recent episode (it aired on 3 November), the family celebrated the fourth birthday of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True. Tristan wasn’t at the kitten-themed bash as he had a basketball game...
