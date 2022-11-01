ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Celeb medic explains why contestants wear red socks

It's that time of year again - I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens in the UK tonight, with a bunch of famous faces entering the Australian jungle. With the reality TV show returning to Australia for the first time since 2019, we thought we'd revisit one of the most common questions from viewers - why do all the campmates wear red socks?
Matt Hancock has signed up for I'm A Celeb

Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, has signed up for this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. As a result of his signing up to the popular reality show, Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended with immediate effect, according to Chief Whip Simon Hart. While the likes...
Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'

A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
Woman claims people say she 'must be a vampire' after revealing her age

A woman has revealed that people have accused her of being a 'vampire' after she revealed her real age and now she's shared her secret. Amber Lancaster is an American influencer who made a name for herself on The Price Is Right as a model, but until recently people had no idea how old she was. This is her secret to saying young:
Christina Applegate says walking sticks have become her 'new normal'

Christina Applegate has opened up about her ‘new normal’ as she prepares to re-enter public life using walking sticks. In August 2021, Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months prior. Commonly referred to as MS, the autoimmune condition can affect the brain and...
Plus-sized woman hits out against trolls who made cruel comments about her stomach

A woman has clapped back at nasty trolls online who made cruel comments about her bum when wearing tight trousers. TikToker Stella Williams - who goes by @thestellawilliams on the streaming platform - had been sharing a video about how she didn't get a call-back from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American casting call, when she was targeted by trolls.
Selena Gomez bursts into tears as her lupus symptoms worsen

Selena Gomez has opened up on her health battle with lupus in her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. The candid doc follows the singer and actor's career over the last six years, and sees Selena open up about her health conditions, which includes the autoimmune disease lupus.
Adele says we've all been saying her name wrong

It pains us as Adele megafans to admit we’ve been saying her name wrong all these years. The superstar singer confirmed how to correctly pronounce her name last week when she took part in a fan Q&A to mark the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video. Adele...
