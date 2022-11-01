ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flightline is Breeders’ Cup Classic favorite at Keeneland

By Associated Press
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBRMv_0iuT8yKV00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Flightline has given John Sadler plenty to smile about this year, and his prospects look good for the trainer maintaining it.

The unbeaten horse is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and will start the $6 million season finale from the No. 4 post position on Saturday at Keeneland.

The 4-year-old bay colt was the first entrant announced by Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari in Monday’s draw at Rupp Arena, the home floor of the fourth-ranked Wildcats. Flightline is coming off a 19 1/4-length domination of the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar in September and has won both stakes starts this year by more than 25 lengths combined.

Flightline, with Flavien Prat aboard, will look to improve to 6-0 lifetime against an eight-horse field that includes Kentucky Derby longshot winner Rich Strike, starting the 1 1/4-mile race from the No. 8 at 20-1 odds — and horse of the year favorite Epicenter, the 5-1 second choice from the No. 6 post. Life is Good is the 6-1 third choice from the No. 2 post.

Read more of the latest Lexington & central Kentucky news

However, Sadler hopes the line continues to form behind his horse.

“It was a good draw,” Sadler said, noting Saturday’s 1:00.60 workout over five furlongs at the picturesque track. “For him, it’s just fine.”

Taiba will start from the rail with Hall of Famer Mike Smith aboard at 8-1 odds for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who will make his return to Kentucky for the first time since being suspended for 90 days earlier this year by Kentucky racing stewards after his colt Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test after the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit, now deceased, was taken down as Derby winner with runner-up Mandaloun elevated to champion.

The colt has three wins and a second in five career starts this year, most recently winning the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby. Baffert was not present for Monday’s draw.

Then again, few would be shocked if Epicenter had the final word.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

The Derby and Preakness runner-up enters with summer wins in the Travers and Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga to make a strong case as this year’s top 3-year-old. Epicenter has four wins and three seconds in seven starts, a record trainer Steve Asmussen believes boosts his Classic prospects.

“We’re all excited to see how we measure up,” the Hall of Famer said. “As fast as Epicenter has always been, he is a great representative and has a wonderful chance in the Classic. He’s proven at a mile and a quarter.”

Todd Pletcher’s colt Life Is Good also boasts strong credentials with four wins in five starts this year, including three consecutive victories.

Post time for the Classic is 5:40 p.m. EDT at Keeneland, which is hosting the season-ending championships for the second time in three years after the 2020 Breeders’ Cup was run without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five Breeders’ Cup races for 2-year-olds highlight Friday’s card, with Cave Rock leading the Juvenile off as the 4-5 favorite. Saturday’s schedule includes nine Cup events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Three horses observed for medical issues at Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was pulled up after the second race after jockey John Velazquez observed bleeding. The 3-year-old colt was taken to the barn for evaluation and was stable and comfortable. Baffert is back in Kentucky this week for the first time since Kentucky stewards suspended him for 90 days last spring for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit. The colt was disqualified and taken down as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, and Mandaloun elevated to champion. Epicenter was pulled up in the Breeders’ Cup Classic by jockey Joel Rosario on the backstretch with a fractured right forelimb. The race’s 5-1 second choice trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, walked onto the equine ambulance and was taken to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, where he will undergo surgery in the morning.
CBS Sports

Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 predictions, odds: Best expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The most successful jockey in the history of the Breeders' Cup is Mike Smith, who holds 27 wins in various divisions at the iconic race. He will return to ride Taiba in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday and will look for his first win in the main event since 2016, when he rode Arrogate to victory. Smith's most recent win in a graded stakes race came at the end of September at the Pennsylvania Derby, when he guided Taiba to his first win since the Santa Anita Derby in April. Taiba is 8-1 in the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Another win won't come easy this weekend, however, with other 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders like Flightline (3-5), Epicenter (5-1) and Life Is Good (6-1) at the top of the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
numberfire.com

2022 Breeders’ Cup – Top Picks for Day 1

The Breeders’ Cup gets underway on November 4 with Future Stars Friday! With five championship races for two-year-olds, Friday’s card at Keeneland features big fields of up-and-coming horses, and a full day of great betting opportunities on both turf and dirt. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Wesley...
CBS Sports

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, contenders, odds: Expert who nailed Belmont lists picks, predictions

The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic will feature a stacked field of eight horses running at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, all looking to claim the last major horse racing event of the year. Not limited to three-year-olds, the purse for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is $6 million, which equals this year's Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes combined. Flightline, a four-year-old who has won all five of his races, is the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds and could enter historic conversation with another victory. Travers Stakes winner Epicenter is 5-1, while Life is Good, who has won nine of his 10 races, is 6-1 among the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders. Post time is 5:40 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.
CBS Sports

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks, odds: Surprising predictions by top expert who had last year's exacta

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott will try to win the Breeders' Cup Classic for the third time when he sends out longshot Olympiad in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. The 69-year-old Mott won the Breeders' Cup Classic in 1995 with Cigar and in 2011 with Drosselmeyer. Mott is tied for the second most Classic wins by a trainer all-time, behind only Bob Baffert (four). On Saturday at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022, Mott will go for No. 3 with Olympiad, who has six wins in seven starts this year and has earned more than $2 million in his career. He is 10-1 in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Meanwhile, the undefeated Flightline is the 3-5 favorite in the eight-horse 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field.
FOX 56

FOX 56

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy