Arlington, TX

fox4news.com

Aune's 5 TD passes powers North Texas past FIU 52-14

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune passed for 384 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — and North Texas romped to a 52-14 victory over Florida International on Saturday. Ayo Adeyi ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Aune sandwiched a 45-yard scoring strike to...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Nov. 4 afternoon forecast

The chance of severe weather has been upgraded for parts of North Texas. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps breaks down the chances of hail and tornadoes and when to expect them to hit this Friday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Medal of Honor recipient to speak to Arlington students

Army Major General Patrick Henry Brady will speak to students at Arlington's Sam Houston High School. Brady saved more 60 wounded soldiers in Vietnam in just one day, and evacuated more than 5,000 wounded during his two tours in Vietnam.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Texas - A Sansom Park PD officer was shot during an active shooter training at Forest Hill school Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the Forest Hill Police Department was doing a training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School with Sansom Park PD and other individual officers from unidentified North Texas departments.
FOREST HILL, TX

