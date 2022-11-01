Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?Nick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Eastern Texas is Under a Weather Watch Warning on FridayTom HandyTexas State
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Aune's 5 TD passes powers North Texas past FIU 52-14
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune passed for 384 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — and North Texas romped to a 52-14 victory over Florida International on Saturday. Ayo Adeyi ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Aune sandwiched a 45-yard scoring strike to...
fox4news.com
Komen 3-Day Walk returns to DFW this weekend
The goal for this year's event is to walk 20 miles a day for 3 consecutive days. Since 2005, Dallas-Fort Worth has raised more than $67 million.
fox4news.com
FOX 4 Storm Chaser captures flying debris in Henderson County
Multiple tornado-warned storms impacted parts of Kaufman and Henderson counties. A tornado caused some damage out in Athens.
fox4news.com
Family of Richardson boy who received service dog meets those who raised, trained her
RICHARDSON, Texas - It was an emotional moment for the family of a third grade Richardson boy with spina bifida. He received his specially trained service dog from an Irving based non-profit that matches people around the nation with dogs that can give them greater independence. Two families are connected...
fox4news.com
Thunderstorms delay Dallas ISD football game to determine district champion
DALLAS - The storms cleared out in time for high school football. But at least one game in Dallas got delayed due to lightning. The game was scheduled for 730 p.m., but lingering lightning from the storm delayed it. Hours before South Oak Cliff was scheduled to take on Woodrow...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Nov. 4 afternoon forecast
The chance of severe weather has been upgraded for parts of North Texas. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps breaks down the chances of hail and tornadoes and when to expect them to hit this Friday.
fox4news.com
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. The driver was turning and claimed to not see the woman and children in a school crossing.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: November 4 morning forecast
There is an enhanced risk of severe storms on Friday, including heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews breaks down the risks.
fox4news.com
From backup QB to Heisman contender, Max Duggan is leading TCU on a historic season
FORT WORTH, Texas - Senior quarterback Max Duggan is at the heart of TCU football's 8-0 start to the season. The Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason media poll, are currently ranked 7th in the nation heading into Saturday's home showdown with Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on FOX4.
fox4news.com
Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board
DALLAS - It was the most bizarre chase in recent times, with suspects running from police with a baby on board. Video was released Friday of Marvin Guevara being booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with six offenses from Thursday’s chase. He was the driver...
fox4news.com
Medal of Honor recipient to speak to Arlington students
Army Major General Patrick Henry Brady will speak to students at Arlington's Sam Houston High School. Brady saved more 60 wounded soldiers in Vietnam in just one day, and evacuated more than 5,000 wounded during his two tours in Vietnam.
fox4news.com
Investigation underway into cause of fire that damaged several Dallas businesses
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire Sunday morning that damaged several businesses in a building. The fire was reported just after 9 a.m., at a building in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive. There were several businesses in the building. None of the businesses were...
fox4news.com
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
fox4news.com
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
fox4news.com
Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill
FOREST HILL, Texas - A Sansom Park PD officer was shot during an active shooter training at Forest Hill school Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the Forest Hill Police Department was doing a training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School with Sansom Park PD and other individual officers from unidentified North Texas departments.
Comments / 1