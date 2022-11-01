ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wkdzradio.com

Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville

A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared

A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire

A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by two vehicles on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night has died. Treondois Farmer, Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway in front of Hunters Lane High School when a northbound Nissan Murano hit him, according to Metro Police. He was then hit by a sedan driving behind the Nissan.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing woman found safe: Clarksville police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Melissa Black has been found and is safe, according to Clarksville Police. The Clarksville Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Melissa Black. Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25 who hadn’t heard from her in days. She was last seen at her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

THP investigating major crash on I-24 in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Mile Marker 5. The crash involves two semi-tractor trailers and another vehicle. The westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at Exit 8, police said. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

