wkdzradio.com
Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville
A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash near Clarksville on Tuesday. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 1. The accident involved two semis near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
wkdzradio.com
Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
WSMV
Man found dead on train tracks in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 tied up in Clarksville after wreck in eastbound lanes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 was tied up by a wreck in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., there was a wreck with injuries reported near mile marker 9. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by two vehicles on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night has died. Treondois Farmer, Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway in front of Hunters Lane High School when a northbound Nissan Murano hit him, according to Metro Police. He was then hit by a sedan driving behind the Nissan.
WSMV
‘Gunshots are normal’: Neighbors say after fatal shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Neighbors in that area said that shootings are a growing issue. Some have said shootings happen at that complex all off the time. This time, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Clarksville. Authorities confirmed that two people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on I-24 West on-ramp at Exit 8.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Springfield. This crash involved Memorial Boulevard and Volkswagen SUV. The accident happened at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive.
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after East Nashville shooting sends woman to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville shooting on Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital and those who live in the area said Incidents like that didn’t happen often, but it all changed about three or four months ago. Metro Nashville police are searching for who fired...
WSMV
Missing woman found safe: Clarksville police
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Melissa Black has been found and is safe, according to Clarksville Police. The Clarksville Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Melissa Black. Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25 who hadn’t heard from her in days. She was last seen at her...
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
75-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
Investigators responded to a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. According to the reports, deputies tried to pull over two Memphis teens driving a Mustang. An 18-year-old driver Deontae Holmes made an illegal right turn at a red light on I-840. Holmes sped away when the deputies tried to approach his car.
WSMV
Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
Police, deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Clarksville
Authorities issued an alert to the Clarksville community Friday afternoon following an aggravated robbery at a Cash Express.
whopam.com
Man who allegedly stole Guthrie utility truck crashes into Tennessee auto dealership
A man who allegedly stole a pickup at the Guthrie Wastewater plant late Tuesday night drove it to Pleasant View, Tennessee and crashed through the window of car dealership. Authorities in Cheatham County say Doug’s Auto Sales and several classic cars inside are damaged following the crime spree. Investigators...
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
fox17.com
MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
WSMV
THP investigating major crash on I-24 in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Mile Marker 5. The crash involves two semi-tractor trailers and another vehicle. The westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at Exit 8, police said. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
