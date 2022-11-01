Read full article on original website
GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses
Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if they lose, Republican National Committee […]
Ticket-splitters could play key role in battleground states
Ticket splitters are poised to play a pivotal role in a handful of key battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where signs are growing that voters may be willing to cross party lines for certain candidates. In Georgia, where voters will choose their next governor and U.S. senator next week, polling has routinely shown Gov. […]
Tampa Bay Times
Donald Trump calls Florida governor ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
TALLAHASSEE — Former President Donald Trump lobbed one of his famous disparaging nicknames at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a rally on Saturday night, referring to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” as he displayed a poll of the potential 2024 Republican battleground field. “We’re winning big in the...
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 10:47 p.m. EDT
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'. PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices are warning that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labor to overcome fierce political headwinds over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign. At a rally in Pittsburgh, former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters that “sulking and moping is not an option.” Looking ahead to Election Day on Tuesday, he said, “The only way to save democracy is if we, together, fight for it.” In Philadelphia, President Joe Biden joined Obama at another rally. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump campaigned in southwest Pennsylvania to boost Republicans, calling the U.S. "a country in decline” under Democrats.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:30 p.m. EDT
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis. FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”
