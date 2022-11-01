ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

siouxfalls.business

Little Caesars opens in south Sioux Falls as retail center fills

Little Caesars has opened in south Sioux Falls. The pizza chain leased a 2,500-square-foot end-cap at 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue in a retail center next to OrangeTheory Fitness, SafeSplash Swim School and Urban Chislic. This is the fourth location in Sioux Falls for Little Caesars franchisee Derek Kothe. “Little...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

605 Running Company to open in new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Neighborhood that lost Hy-Vee to get reduced-price grocery store

The west-central neighborhood left without a grocery store nearby earlier this year soon will see some of that void filled. Fair Market, a reduced-price grocery store, has founded a location at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and plans to open a location there in the next month. The neighborhood lost access...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
froggyweb.com

SD Game Fish and Parks-November News

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
PIERRE, SD
siouxfalls.business

Downtown boutique renames with focus on ‘meaningful’ brands

The sign has changed at a locally owned Phillips Avenue boutique. TH Grey is now called Veza. The store at 330 S. Phillips Ave. is owned by Ondrea Stachel, who moved to Sioux Falls from Minnesota in 2021. She’s the third owner for the boutique, which opened online in 2016 and downtown the following year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Madison woman receives new home following storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home. Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May. Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But...
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Powerball winning ticket bought in Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Cookie shop to change brands at The Empire Mall

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip will be replaced by Great American Cookies at The Empire Mall. The cookie store is franchised by Lindsey and Micah Schliemann. Nestle’s cafe group recently was sold to Fat Brands, requiring it to rebrand as a new company. “There are around 370 Great...
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

