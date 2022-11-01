ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wjct.org

Jacksonville City Council plans to vote today on new district maps

The Jacksonville City Council plans to vote Friday on new district maps after the old ones were struck down as unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, yet after three days of committee meetings, it’s not clear that the council has enough votes to approve the maps. Last month, U.S. District Judge Marcia...
