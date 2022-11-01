Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt admits sharing photo of teenager's body
A police call handler has admitted sharing a picture of a teenager's body after he had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, 31, who worked for British Transport Police (BTP), is thought to have shared the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on WhatsApp. Tilt, of Barley Green,...
BBC
Waterloo stabbing: Three men charged with Adrian Keise's murder
Three men have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, was found injured near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. Paul Yusuff, 20, Matthew Yusuff, 22, and Moussa Traore, 23, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court...
BBC
Philip Woodcock: Man in court over fatal FedEx stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a FedEx warehouse. Police were called to the centre in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning after reports of a disturbance. Philip Woodcock, 60, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene. Ronald Sekanjako, 48,...
BBC
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
BBC
Man who retracted confession jailed for 1980 murder
A man who confessed to a murder he committed more than 40 years ago but went on to deny it has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years. Anthony Bird, 42, was found naked with his wrists bound at his flat in Kensington Gardens Square in June 1980.
BBC
Waterloo stabbing: Men arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and...
BBC
Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care
Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash. The businessman, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the accident in woods near Ruthin in Denbighshire. Racehorse trainer Sam Thomas was also injured in the crash but...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Partygoers could hold key to identifying Dundee rape suspect
Police say partygoers could be key to tracing a man who raped a 20-year-old woman in Dundee's west end last weekend. The attack happened about 01:00 on Sunday in Brook Street, near Brook Gardens. Detectives said the male suspect was aged about 20 and had a brown fringe. He was...
BBC
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC
Man suffered life-changing injuries in Ilfracombe crash
A car driver suffered life-changing leg injuries in a crash with a lorry on Thursday, police have said. The incident happened at about 06:45 GMT and involved two vehicles on the A361 near Mullacott Cross, Ilfracombe. Devon and Cornwall Police said it involved a blue Renault Grand Scenic and a...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
BBC
Former SNP councillor groomed and abused six boys
A former SNP councillor has been told he faces a jail sentence after being convicted of grooming and abusing six teenage boys. Mark Kerr attempted to rape one boy at his home in North Lanarkshire and assaulted another boy at a food bank. During a two-week trial, the 40-year-old claimed...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby had unusual rash before death, nurse trial told
A senior nurse has told how a baby girl came out in an "unusual" deep red and brown rash just hours before her death, a murder trial has heard. Nurse Lucy Letby allegedly killed the baby, referred to as Child D, by injecting air into her bloodstream at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
BBC
The four-year-old boy with incredible maths skills
A toddler from West Dunbartonshire has stunned family and friends with his extraordinary maths and language skills. Four-year-old Jamie Mohr, from Old Kilpatrick, can count in six languages and knows 17 times tables. Jamie was born 12 weeks premature and spent 11 weeks in intensive care. Doctors said his survival...
BBC
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
