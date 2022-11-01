Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut
(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Probation for Waterbury woman who created fake COVID-19 vaccination records for state hospital employees
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury woman who previously pleaded guilty to creating false COVID-19 vaccine records for more than a dozen people was sentenced Friday to three years of probation, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Zaya Powell, 25, is also required to pay a $5,000 fine and perform […]
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drug
New Haven-based biotech company to add jobs:(Pixabay/Pexels) Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotech company based in New Haven, will increase the size of its employee base by roughly 40% as a result of a partnership with a Californian company that might end up being worth more than $700 million to the Connecticut company.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Authorities searching Western Mass. towns for alleged Connecticut shooting suspect
BLANDFORD, Mass. — Police searched two towns in Western Massachusetts for a man accused of a violent crime in Connecticut Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police say they deployed numerous personnel and units in the towns of Blandford and Russell just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning to search for Darnell Barnes, 22, of Hartford, Connecticut.
Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops
A Hartford city employee was fired after posting a video of undercover police to social media. An arbitration board upheld his termination. The post Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
AAA issues warnings for drivers ahead of the end of Daylight Saving Time
HARTFORD, Conn. — Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, giving us an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning. It's also going to shift the flow of work commutes. "Once you wake up Monday morning, things are going to look different especially for motorists," said Jana Tidwell, with AAA Public Affairs.
A month after filing $100M lawsuit, Cox family and attorneys frustrated with New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The condition of New Haven's Randy Cox remains unchanged for now, as his attorneys on Friday demanded an update on the city's response to the massive $100 million lawsuit. Outside New Haven City Hall, Randy Cox's lawyers and family said the City's assertion that they...
NBC Connecticut
Seasonal Jobs Now Available in Connecticut
It's that time of the year when stores start looking for seasonal workers to support the holiday shopping rush. But due to inflation and recession fears, some big-name companies are pumping the breaks. Still, a few places across the state are looking to bring on more employees, including UPS. Friday...
Trinity College students respond to removal of Blue Line flag: 'They had BLM flags, why don't we put up some'
Two college students who posted a viral video of an alleged unidentified faculty member removing a Thin Blue Line flag and an American flag emblazoned with the Gadsden symbol – resurrected to ubiquity by the Tea Party – joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to react to the incident. Finn...
NBC Connecticut
Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike
A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Firearm, 'Purple' Fentanyl Seized During Highway Detail In Hartford
A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with "purple" fentanyl and a loaded gun during a traffic stop as part of a highway enforcement operation. The arrest took place in Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 3 after officers of a statewide task force spotted a man allegedly participating in a drug transaction.
sheltonherald.com
Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England
Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
Manhunt for West Hartford shooting suspect underway in Massachusetts
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shooting in West Hartford earlier Friday morning. The incident happened on the western side of the University of St. Joseph campus on Albany Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Police had responded to...
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
