ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Man arrested for killing teen girls 'blended right in' for years, Indiana community says

By Sarah Nelson and Kayla Dwyer, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Richard Allen, 50, was the guy who worked at CVS . He played pool at the local bar. He was nice enough, not overly outgoing.

In the small community of Delphi, Indiana, that was about it, until this weekend.

"It shocked the hell out of me," 74-year-old Tom Brower recalled while having a beer in a tavern off Delphi's Main Street. The face of the man who he described as helpful and courteous, was now popping up as a mug shot on the news.

"I freaked out," agreed 68-year-old Mac McLeland, sitting next to Brower.

Neither had known Allen's name. But CVS is the only pharmacy in the city of 3,000, so plenty recognized Allen's face when state police announced he is a suspect in the 2017 killings of teens Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German.

Monday: Man arrested in the 2017 killings of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana

FBI records: History of threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbOpm_0iuT8LLW00
Tom Brower has a Coke and a smoke in the center of Delphi, on Oct. 31, 2022. Brower said, “people in this town want answers,” a few days after the arrest of Richard M. Allen, a suspect in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Robert Scheer/IndyStar

The girls went for a hike on a warm February afternoon , and their bodies were found in the woods nearby the next day. Five and a half years later, Allen has been charged with two counts of murder in the case, but the court has sealed the charging documents and the investigation remains open.

Former Delphi bar owner describes 'biggest shock'

Bob Matlock, who owned a local Delphi bar until he closed it late last year, can't fathom how the regular patron he knew ended up in this position.

Allen and his wife came in three to four times a week, laughed with the other regulars, partook in the occasional somber conversation about what happened to the teens and how awful it must be for their families. Their families, too, were patrons of the bar, Matlock said.

The two suspect drawings released over the years hung on the bulletin board in the bar. There's a picture floating around Facebook of Allen standing near the drawings, Matlock said. No one ever thought there was a connection. Matlock is still skeptical.

"They were a good family couple," Matlock said of Allen and his wife. "That's what I guess was the biggest shock."

Nation: Takeoff, one-third of influential rap group Migos, killed at 28 in Houston shooting

CVS customers, police say Richard Allen 'blended right in'

At the time of the slayings, 67-year-old Betty Cummings would occasionally have lunch with friends at the McDonalds next to the CVS, to discuss theories about the case. She remembers seeing Allen come there to pick up lunch every once in a while, but he was never part of their discussions. He was the CVS employee working the floor, helping her find an item. Allen is a licensed pharmacy technician, according to public records.

"He just blended right in," she said. "You wouldn't even suspect the guy."

Libby's grandmother, Becky Patty, told reporters Monday that Allen had processed photos of the girls at a local drug store and did not charge the family for the cost.

Allen’s apparent undistinguished life in the community stunned local law enforcement.

“I’ve been in the business, our business, for a while and I thought, ‘Boy, how’d I even miss that one?” Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, who’s been in law enforcement for 36 years and whose department assisted in the multi-agency investigation, told IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Leazenby suddenly found himself trying to recall any bit of conversation he had with Allen – the kind of pleasantries one has every day with someone ringing up a customer.

Cold case solved? DNA under fingernails leads to arrest in 42-year-old Las Vegas cold case rape and murder

In a prepared statement from a spokesperson, CVS officials said they are “shocked and saddened” about Allen’s arrest in the investigation.

“As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families," the statement said. “We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Th4Mr_0iuT8LLW00
Tobe Leazenby, Sheriff of Carroll County, looks at a grainy cell phone image and sketch of the a prime suspect (upper left corner of image), in the 2017 death of girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German, in Delphi, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Finishing out his second and final term, Leazenby kept the images there to remind him of the ongoing interagency investigation that yielded the recent arrest of Richard M. Allen. Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Leazenby has always believed an arrest in Abby and Libby's case would come, citing his faith and the steadfast work of investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies as the sources of his hope. Yet, the news still feels surreal, he said.

“After five and a half years ... you wonder whether or not you’re dreaming and whether or not this is actually real,” Leazenby said.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

It doesn't seem real to 48-year-old A.J. Robinson either, whose early impressions of Allen were benign. Robinson met Allen briefly for the first time at Matlock's pool bar. They had a short conversation, where Robinson told Allen about how he is legally blind.

Anytime Robinson went to CVS thereafter, he said, Allen would come over to him and ask if he needed help.

"He was always nice," Robinson said. "You'd never think in a million years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tP9pO_0iuT8LLW00
A Delphi town center announcement looking for the 2017 killer of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, on Oct. 31, 2022. Several days ago, suspect Richard M. Allen was arrested and charged with the crimes. Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Residents around town marvel at what a national and international story has become of their community, with mixed feelings.

"It hits home here in this town. It really hits home," Brower said. "People in this town want answers."

Indiana State Police’s tip line remains open and those with pertinent information can email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 765-822-3535.

Follow Kayla Dwyer on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17 .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man arrested for killing teen girls 'blended right in' for years, Indiana community says

Comments / 48

DrPepper23
4d ago

I mean they know it's him they have proof that will eventually come out maybe the wife turned him in when she figured out it was him we don't know we can speculate all day long but proof is proof in due time we all will know. 💯

Reply
16
Tom Hayes
4d ago

I wanna see the proof, before I condem someone right now it's just them saying it. not giving evidence this late into it is weird.

Reply(8)
8
Felicia Blankman
5d ago

His wife definitely should have known I'm sorry but the voice clip and the picture she had to have known

Reply(2)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
DELPHI, IN
AMY KAPLAN

Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know

On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
DELPHI, IN
WKRC

Family speaks out after man charged with murder of 2 Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WSBT) — Family members are speaking out after police arrested a man in connection to the unsolved murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. After nearly six years, Indiana State Police on Monday officially announced an arrest in the high-profile Delphi murder of two teenage...
DELPHI, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled

ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
ATTICA, IN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS

For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

What we know about Richard Allen, charged in murders of Libby German, Abby Williams

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen was charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. Who is Richard Allen?  Here is what we know so far: 1) Allen has lived at his home in Delphi, Indiana since at least 2011, according to a public records search. His home is a short drive from the murder scene and just a few blocks from the middle school that Libby and Abby attended.   2) Allen, according to residents, worked at the CVS Pharmacy, 505 West Main Street. That store is just a few blocks from a large poster of a police sketch of the suspect. 3) According to Indiana court records, Allen does not have a serious criminal record.  CBS 2 only found traffic violations on the database.4) Allen appeared on social media posts playing pool and celebrating holidays in 2018, a year after the murder. Those posts appeared on his wife's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. 5) Allen was transferred from the Carroll County Jail in Delphi to the White County Jail in Monticello, Ind., about 15 miles north. He is charged with two counts of murder. The case remains open. 
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Lottery ticket worth $354,500 sold in northern Indiana

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Ca$h 5 Hoosier Lottery ticket sold at a Fulton County convenience store hit the jackpot. The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing — 9-10-18-26-43 — for $354,500, says a news release from Megan Wade-Taxter, public relations manager of the Hoosier Lottery. The Wednesday night jackpot was set at $75,000. Drawings are at 11 p.m. nightly.
ROCHESTER, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

668K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy