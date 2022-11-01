Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

Her roommates found it less than funny.

At one point, people would “do it for the Vine,” which is essentially the act of posting practically anything to go viral on Vine; then eventually Instagram became the platform of choice, and now, it’s TikTok. While some content creators may not always expect their videos to go viral, it’s usually the videos that are more innocent, not so well thought out and are typically composed of accidental content that catches the attention of many viewers.

Such is the case with this quick video posted by TikTok user @oliviasalv . Yesterday, she posted a clip of her accidentally kicking out her kitchen light and it has already amassed over 14 million views!

While sitting on what appears to be a kitchen counter or bar, she accidentally kicks out the light while filming herself attempting to do a high kick technique that likely didn't involve her kicking out her kitchen light, lol. Thankfully, the light didn’t break all the way and it looks as though she will only have to replace the fixture, but that still didn’t stop her roommates (in particular, her sister) from responding with a less than enthused response (we definitely understand why she responded that way, though).

We can always appreciate the hilarious accidental content we come across and again, thankfully she’s okay and there doesn’t appear to be too much damage that can't easily be fixed.

