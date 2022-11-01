ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's drawing will be second-largest in Powerball history

By Stephanie Raymond
 4 days ago

People nationwide have come down with a burning case of jackpot fever and it's easy to see why: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to historic heights of an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The jackpot rolled over after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13.

If a player wins Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history -- only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot -- and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – Winners in CA, FL, TN
2. $1.2 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 2, 2022
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Winner in WI
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Winner in MA
5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Winner in MD
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – Winner in CA
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Winners in IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – Winners in CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Winner in FL
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Winners in AZ, MO

Wednesday's jackpot has grown to be Powerball's largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $596.7 million pre-tax.

Here comes the sting: The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The drawing takes place Nov. 2 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

