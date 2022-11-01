Wednesday's drawing will be second-largest in Powerball history

People nationwide have come down with a burning case of jackpot fever and it's easy to see why: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to historic heights of an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The jackpot rolled over after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13.

If a player wins Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history -- only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot -- and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – Winners in CA, FL, TN

2. $1.2 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 2, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Winner in WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Winner in MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Winner in MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – Winner in CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Winners in IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – Winners in CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Winner in FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Winners in AZ, MO

Wednesday's jackpot has grown to be Powerball's largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $596.7 million pre-tax.

Here comes the sting: The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The drawing takes place Nov. 2 at 10:59 p.m. ET.