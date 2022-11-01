ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste

Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
103GBF

Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Decrease in Danville population changes wards

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
DANVILLE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana

The Nebraska-born mountain lion rolled into its new Indiana home Friday afternoon like a rock star — with an entourage. Three Illinois conservation officers. An Illinois state biologist. Two federal hunters. “He was brought here by quite a caravan,” said Joe Taft, founder of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center...
NEBRASKA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTHI

YMCA celebrates with Inspiration Gala

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, the Wabash Valley YMCA hosted an Inspiration Gala. The event featured a powerful speech from Evan Austin. He is an American Paralympic gold medalist in swimming. He is also a Terre Haute native. There was also a raffle and silent auction to help...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KICK AM 1530

The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois

Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

