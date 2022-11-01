‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

Read full article on original website
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report
HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Jodie Sweetin Teases Lifetime’s ‘Merry Swissmas’ Gets ‘A Little Messy’
Full House alum Jodie Sweetin has another too-close-for-comfort situation in Lifetime‘s Merry Swissmas, a lovely original that kicks off the cable net’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie season. She stars as a Chicago-based architect named Alex who heads to snowy Switzerland, where her mom...
'The Crown' reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season
Questions of propriety about the fifth season of "The Crown" premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles, while feeling more disjointed than unusual. The result is an uneven campaign that reinforces a sense the Emmy-winning series risks extending its reign too long.
Call Jane review – timely, if occasionally jarring, abortion drama
Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver are charismatic in Phyllis Nagy’s directorial debut, about a group of women in the 60s providing abortions outside the law
