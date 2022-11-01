ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

By Andrea Towers, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report

HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Albany Herald

Jodie Sweetin Teases Lifetime’s ‘Merry Swissmas’ Gets ‘A Little Messy’

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin has another too-close-for-comfort situation in Lifetime‘s Merry Swissmas, a lovely original that kicks off the cable net’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie season. She stars as a Chicago-based architect named Alex who heads to snowy Switzerland, where her mom...
Albany Herald

'The Crown' reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season

Questions of propriety about the fifth season of "The Crown" premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles, while feeling more disjointed than unusual. The result is an uneven campaign that reinforces a sense the Emmy-winning series risks extending its reign too long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy