TechRadar
Musk orders Twitter to slash cloud and other tech infrastructure costs
Twitter employees have been tasked with finding $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by new CEO and owner Elon Musk. An internal Slack message originally reported by Reuters (opens in new tab) saw workers at the social network told to save between $1.5 million and $3 million per day from cost-cutting in areas such as servers and cloud hosting services, as part of a basket of measures called the "Deep Cuts Plan."
TechRadar
Intel's pay-as-you-go CPU platform finally has a name, but is still shrouded in secrecy
Intel has released fresh details about its new pay-as-you-go CPU platform, which is now officially set to be dubbed 'Intel On Demand'. The software-defined platform will enable system administrators to pay an additional fee to activate special-purpose accelerators integrated into its 4th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' processors. The oft-delayed...
Employers are now ‘ghosting’ applicants in tight labor market – and that’s not all bad | Gene Marks
It’s rude to end a relationship in radio silence, but it provides insight into a company’s culture and how it treats its employees
TechRadar
GoodAccess’ zero trust access network gives your business the security benefits without the complexities
Being able to work anywhere is convenient and familiar for many employees and the businesses they work for, but there are a few things to think through – such as how your business will maintain a high level of security with workers in many different locations. A large number of remotely-connecting employees increases the number of potential entry points for adversaries and leaves sensitive data vulnerable to interception during transit. That’s exactly where cloud-based zero trust network access (ZTNA) comes in.
TechRadar
Free privacy for all: Ghostery users can now pay with their expertise instead
While the cybersecurity software market revenue is expected to grow over $100bn by 2026 (opens in new tab), a digital privacy company has just ditched paid subscriptions for all. The famous provider behind one of the best adblockers around right now, Ghostery has turned to a contributor program instead. This...
TechRadar
Microsoft's plan for ad-supported PCs may not be a terrible idea
At a time when global PC sales are declining, what can computing giant Microsoft consider in order to keep sales afloat? Cheap cloud-connected systems paid for by subscriptions and ads, of course!. In a number of job listings on the official Windows site - including this now-closed posting (opens in...
TechRadar
10 of the best resources online to master ZTNA
When it comes to maximum network security, zero trust network access (ZTNA (opens in new tab)) takes the standpoint that no device or user attempting to connect to your corporate resources should be implicitly trusted. This differs from the traditional model where users or devices are implicitly trusted if they...
TechRadar
How to use the improved Voice Access feature to control Windows 11
Microsoft has added a large number of accessibility tools and options to Windows over the years, and with the recent release of the first major update to Windows 11, the newest feature is Voice Access. Regardless of whether you have accessibility needs, this great feature can be used to control...
TechRadar
Microsoft customer feedback tool hijacked to send phishing emails
Cybercriminals are trying to trick Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice users into giving away their login credentials with a devious new phishing campaign, experts have warned,. A report from Avanan has revealed threat actors would send out a notification email through Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, which states that the customer...
