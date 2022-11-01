Read full article on original website
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
Daversa Partners Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award Presented by Business Intelligence
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Daversa Partners’ Marketing and Communications Department has won the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards. For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community. Having worked alongside VC and PE firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Bling Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Bessemer, TPG, KKR, and Blackstone, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 tech companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the...
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
fintechnexus.com
Mexican fintech Solvento raises $5 million to expand innovation in transport industry
Solvento, a Mexican fintech focused on financing small and large transport companies and a pioneer in this sector in Mexico, recently announced a $5 million seed investment. U.S. fund Ironspring Ventures led the round, in which Quona Capital, Proeza Ventures, Dynamo Ventures, Zenda Capital, Susa Ventures, 9yards Capital, and Supply Chain Collective participated.
salestechstar.com
TALON Introduces New Chief Revenue Officer, Dan Mayton
TALON, an industry leader in providing groundbreaking healthcare technology solutions, has announced the addition of Dan Mayton as Chief Revenue Officer. He will be responsible for driving sales initiatives and managing TALON’s exponential growth in the months and years ahead. “TALON is a pioneer in the healthcare technology space,...
ASM Global’s New College Collective Continues to Expand Its Stable of Higher Institutions With Addition of University of Colorado
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences with over 350 of the premier arenas, stadiums, and convention and exhibition centers spanning five continents, is continuing its rapid growth of partnerships with higher education institutions throughout the U.S. with the announcement today of the selection of its ASM Global College Collective to provide consulting, event booking and venue services for the operations and programming of the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field and the Event Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006168/en/ Image courtesy of ASM Global
salestechstar.com
Marchex Wins 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award
Company’s Conversation Intelligence Capabilities Generate Second Consecutive APPEALIE Honor. Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that it has received APPEALIE’s 2022 SaaS Customer Success Award as part of the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.
bicmagazine.com
CTEH hires Stephen Pepper as senior consultant
CTEH® LLC, has added Stephen Pepper as a senior consultant. Pepper will develop and implement a turkey per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) transition program for clients who work with PFAS-containing fire fighting chemicals. He will also support disaster response management teams by leveraging his 30 years of experience in...
salestechstar.com
RFPIO Recognized as Honoree for Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Response management platform honored in business products and service category. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been named an honoree for the Inc. inaugural Power Partner Awards. This list of the best B2B companies across the globe recognizes organizations which have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG appoints new marketing director
Sara Vincent has been appointed as the new director of marketing in North America and Latin America at Oshkosh’s Access segment, which includes JLG, with its MEWPs and telehandlers, as well as Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment. Vincent brings nearly 20 years of communications and marketing experience to the...
monitordaily.com
Risk Management Soars Past Revenue Growth as Top Priority for Finance Leaders
According to U.S. Bank’s 2022 CFO Insights Report, finance leaders’ priorities have shifted as they work to help guide their firms through choppy waters. The top-line survey results revealed that improving risk identification and mitigation is now a top priority for 30% of finance leaders, while in 2021, risk management was the least identified top priority (18%). In addition, driving revenue growth is a top priority for only 21% of finance leaders this year, while in 2021, driving revenue growth was a top priority for 35% of leaders.
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
itsecuritywire.com
Crawford & Company® collaborates with the Generali Group
Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has today announced a partnership with Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.® (Generali®) to provide specialist cyber incident response and loss adjusting services globally.
ffnews.com
AXA XL Insurance Appoints New Head of Crime and Crisis Management in North America
AXA XL Insurance announced the appointment of Brian O’Neill as head of AXA XL’s Crime and Crisis Management business, part of AXA XL Professional insurance division, in North America. Mr. O’Neill steps into the role held by Greg Bangs, who has announced his retirement. In his new...
ffnews.com
Zest AI Secures Over $50 Million from Fintech Investors, Strategic Partners, and Customers in Funding Round
Zest AI, the leader in automating underwriting with more accurate and inclusive lending insights powered by AI, announced today that the company has raised over $50 million in a new growth funding round. The round was co-led by existing global software investor Insight Partners and new investor CMFG Ventures, with participation from CU Direct, Curql, Suncoast Credit Union, Golden1 Credit Union, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union, and NorthGate Capital.
assetservicingtimes.com
AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution
AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution. Corporate-to-bank integration partner AccessPay and financial software provider Finastra have partnered to improve host-to-host connections in traditional corporate banking. The partnership will automate the connections between corporate clients and banks’ back-office systems, speeding up manual processes and reducing costs, the companies say....
getnews.info
Marisa Hochberg, founder of MJH Wellness, on partnerships and marketing in a post-Covid world.
Meet Marisa Hochberg, the best brand partnerships and marketing director who is nothing short of a wonder woman. She is the former VP of brand partnerships at The Surf Lodge Montauk, Snow Lodge Aspen, the founder of MJH Wellness, and co-founder of “The Sanctuary.”. Covid threw the world into...
salestechstar.com
Bond Announces the Addition Of Senior Vice President, People and Values
Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion. Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work From Home as an Entry-Level Sales Coordinator for Marriott
Marriott is hiring a sales coordinator to work remotely full time in the United States. You will be performing general office work and sales duties, including emailing, typing, copying and writing sales-related documents such as proposals, contracts and event orders. You will also be responding to guest questions about the property facilities and services.
satnews.com
The 2022 Aerospace & Defense Workforce Study from AIA and AIAA
The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) recently released the 2022 Aerospace & Defense Workforce Study, conducted in collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). This year’s survey, which includes analysis from over 30 aerospace and defense (A&D) companies representing about 850,000 employees globally, highlights the talent challenges they seek to address and benchmarks the industry’s ongoing efforts to meet workforce demand.
