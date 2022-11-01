LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences with over 350 of the premier arenas, stadiums, and convention and exhibition centers spanning five continents, is continuing its rapid growth of partnerships with higher education institutions throughout the U.S. with the announcement today of the selection of its ASM Global College Collective to provide consulting, event booking and venue services for the operations and programming of the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field and the Event Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006168/en/ Image courtesy of ASM Global

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO