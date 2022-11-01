ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Dan Glenn
4d ago

Our invasion in the United States is because the president of recession refuses to close the borders he's opened. Have a pleasant day America 🇺🇸

Reply
5
Nat Z
4d ago

why is that a problem?when unwanted people try to sneak into your country for the express purpose if sitting on benefits not an invasion.the irony is these same migrants will then scream the caucasians are repressive Come legally or not at all!!!!

Reply
2
Tesoro
5d ago

That’s exactly what it is for every country giving them freebies. Look at the USA!

Reply
6
Related
AFP

Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants as anger mounts

Humanitarian groups on Sunday said Italy had broken international law by refusing to let in migrants plucked from the sea as a German rescue charity said it would take legal action against Rome. Amnesty International urged Italy to stop discriminating, saying "the law of the sea is clear; a rescue ends when all those rescued are disembarked in a place of safety".

Comments / 0

Community Policy