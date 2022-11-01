Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose’s Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With Cher
It was all in good fun, and it’s said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot. Amber Rose is one beautiful woman. The model and mother of two has been romantically linked to some of the most famous and powerful men in the world from Ye to Wiz Khalifa. Her last high-profile relationship was with music executive Alex “AE” Edwards and the two have a beautiful son together. Everything seemed great, however, all hell would soon break loose on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”
Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll’s Mugshot Released
Asian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail. Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained. At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.R.A.M Claps Back After Drake Disses Him On “Her Loss”
D.R.A.M. speaks out after Drake throws shade at him on “BackOutsideBoyz.”. Drake is feeling particularly bold on Her Loss. As fans have unpacked a slew of records off of Her Loss that contained shots at everyone from Serena Williams’ husband to Kanye West, the rapper subtly threw shade at D.R.A.M. over their previous feud. On “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake reminisces over his short-lived feud with the artist who now goes by Shelley.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”
In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Carter Reported Dead At 34, Former Child Star Said To Have Drowned In Bath
The Florida-born star is survived by his son, Prince. As the music industry continues to mourn the tragic death of Takeoff earlier this month, another celebrity light has been unexpectedly taken from the world – 34-year-old Aaron Carter. TMZ broke the story on Saturday (November 5), reporting that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Claims Tiny Told Him Floyd Mayweather Gave T.I. 2 Black Eyes
Years ago, there was beef between the Harrises and the boxing champ. Now, the Hollywood Unlocked founder is sharing details. Jason Lee, blogger and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, recently sat down with VladTV for an interview where he made shocking claims. During the discussion, Lee spilled the tea on what he was allegedly told by Tiny Harris, T.I’s wife, concerning the rapper’s rumored throwdown with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather back in 2014.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kardashian-Jenner Family Dress As Kris Jenner On Her 67th Bday: Watch
Even North West got in on the fun for her grandmother’s costume party. As the old saying goes, the devil works hard – but Kris Jenner works harder. For her 67th birthday, though, the mother of six got to sit back, relax, and celebrate as her daughters put together a costume party in her honour. The Kar-Jenner family is no stranger to lavish parties, and this one was no different, although it did come with a twist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eric Holder Wants Conviction Reduced In Nipsey Case: Report
Holder’s lawyer says the original ruling was unfair and wants a judge to review the case prior to sentencing. Nipsey Hussle’s killer is hoping to have his sentence reduced after his lawyer argued that the guilty outcome was unfair. Holder’s lawyer, Aaron Jansen, says his client was convicted on charges that didn’t apply to the other two shooting victims in the case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Safaree’s Childhood Friend Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison After Robbing $180K In Jewels From Rapper
The “Love and Hip Hop” star was set up by his former pal Shawn Harewood and wound up losing a large amount of jewerly. Safaree Samuels has some serious cause for celebration this weekend. Four years after he was maliciously robbed of his jewelry in the parking lot...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments
Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Buys Diddy A Chain For His Birthday
Diddy and Yung Miami shared a smooch after he got his gift. Yung Miami and Diddy have been very vocal about their bond. While most social media users attribute them to being in a relationship with each other, the two have confirmed that they are not committed. However, with this,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby Announcement
The “Wild ‘N Out” star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen. Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family continues to be a hot topic in the media following the California native’s announcement that he’s got yet another baby on the way – this one with Alyssa Scott, with whom he continues to grieve the loss of their first child together, Zen, late in 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Claps Back At Kanye West
Shaq wasn’t impressed with Kanye’s callout. Kanye West clearly has a bone to pick with Jewish businessmen, and he isn’t quitting with the harmful rhetoric. While it seemed like Ye was actually taking a break from social media, he decided to hop back on Twitter last night, where he knows he will no longer be policed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake’s Supposed Diss Over Tory Lanez Shooting On “Her Loss”
Drake seemingly suggests that she’s lying about getting shot by Tory Lanez on “Circo Loco.”. It looks like Drake’s publicly chosen a side in the Internet’s debate regarding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case against Tory Lanez. Last night, the Toronto rapper released his new collaborative...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Carters Recreate “The Proud Family” For Halloween
Beyonce and Jay-Z never miss a beat when it comes to Halloween. This year, the Carters and their three children — Blue, Rumi & Sir — got in on the holiday festivities. On Thursday, the Renaissance singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, shared a photo of her daughter and her gorgeous family dressed up as The Proud Family for Halloween.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Carter Caught Up In Suspected DUI Days Before His Death: Report
The late star’s on-again-off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, was photographed sobbing outside of his Los Angeles home yesterday. The passing of Aaron Carter shocked the world yesterday (November 5) after it was revealed that the 34-year-old had been discovered dead in his Los Angeles home. As fans await more details regarding what caused the former child star to lose his life, it’s been reported that he was confronted by cops over a suspected DUI just days before the tragedy unfolded.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sha EK Drops Off Fiery “O To The G”
It’s been quite a year for Drill phenom Sha EK. The Bronx rapper dropped his debut album, Face of the What, in September to much acclaim. The project included features from fellow Drill figures Bandmanrill, Sleazyworld Go, and PGF Nuk, and went hard from front to back. After the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More
Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”. Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
Comments / 0