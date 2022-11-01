Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
nnbw.com
Johnson Lane in the All About Dance spotlight
Johnson Lane seems to be in the spotlight as three dance studios have occupied that location over the last decade, including All About Dance. All About Dance opened its second location in the former Studio E- a dance and Aerial Arts studio and JLane Family dance and fitness location Oct. 3.
Record-Courier
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
One Less Car
I have pedaled the streets of Reno for almost twenty years. A lot has changed. While there are more butts on more bikes more often than when I first moved to town, the infrastructure, education, and overall riding experience in town have not come as far as I believe they could have.
nnbw.com
People: Brian Holt joins Tri Counties Bank
Brian A. Holt, MBA has joined Tri Counties Bank. Holt is the vice president of commercial lending RM for Nevada and California markets out of the Sparks office. He started in September. Tri Counties Bank provides commercial lending services to all aspects needed including investor, multifamily, ground up construction, owner-occupied,...
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
nnbw.com
Alston Construction completes tenant improvements
Alston Construction has announced they have completed tenant improvements on an existing facility warehouse owned by Redwood Materials, Inc. Located at 1895 Duffy Rd., in Fernley, the renovations consist of six new restrooms and ten dock leveler additions. The project will allow the company to continue adding jobs to the community. Construction began in August.
mynews4.com
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?
With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
nnbw.com
Montane Building Group begins construction on Conco Building D
Montane Building Group has announced they have begun ground-up construction on Conco Building D. Located at 2625 USA Parkway in Sparks, the new concrete tilt industrial building will total 466,000 square feet. Owned and developed by Gonsalves & Santucci, Inc., the project is scheduled to be completed by June 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO experiencing signal issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many of our viewers may know, KOLO 8 News Now has been experiencing issues with its signal. Back in June of this year, we had a major equipment failure on our primary transmission to our transmitter. Since the Primary failure, KOLO has been using a...
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
KOLO TV Reno
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway. Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District...
KOLO TV Reno
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Winter Storm Watch in Effect Starting This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect winter conditions, with heavy snow possible above 5,500 feet, beginning late this evening. Above 5,500 feet, total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches are in the forecast, with 5 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:50 A.M. UPDATE: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says delays are expected to last throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene. TMFPD says there are two injuries. ORGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Wednesday morning by crashes involving 6 semi trucks and...
