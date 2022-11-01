ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title

Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
FRANKLINTON, LA
Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way

When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
BOGALUSA, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
BUSH, LA
Albany will forfeit Friday night’s football game at Bogalusa

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said Tuesday that Albany High School would forfeit Friday night’s planned football game at Bogalusa High School. Perrette made the public announcement during the Tuesday night meeting of the Bogalusa City Council. According to a Facebook post on Bogalusa High School’s page, the forfeit was...
BOGALUSA, LA
Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore

Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Fire at Springfield home calls for multi-agency response early Friday

SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house on fire early Friday morning. The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 said crews from Springfield and Albany responded to the house on Blood River Road around 2:30 a.m.. According to the district, all occupants made it out of the...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Kenneth Rodrigue

Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
THIBODAUX, LA
18 Livingston Parish inmates earn their GEDs

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eighteen Livingston Parish Detention Center inmates earned their GEDs on Friday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections partnered with the HiSET program to educate offenders and assist them in obtaining the qualification.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books

It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
LOUISIANA STATE
Covington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COVINGTON, LA

