bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title
Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way
When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
bogalusadailynews.com
Albany will forfeit Friday night’s football game at Bogalusa
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said Tuesday that Albany High School would forfeit Friday night’s planned football game at Bogalusa High School. Perrette made the public announcement during the Tuesday night meeting of the Bogalusa City Council. According to a Facebook post on Bogalusa High School’s page, the forfeit was...
bogalusadailynews.com
Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore
Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
Two drug arrests made on Halloween in Washington Parish
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 31.
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
wbrz.com
Fire at Springfield home calls for multi-agency response early Friday
SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house on fire early Friday morning. The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 said crews from Springfield and Albany responded to the house on Blood River Road around 2:30 a.m.. According to the district, all occupants made it out of the...
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road around 10:45 a.m. According to the authorities, the unidentified pedestrian was walking on the road with no streetlights when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
bogalusadailynews.com
Kenneth Rodrigue
Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
wbrz.com
18 Livingston Parish inmates earn their GEDs
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eighteen Livingston Parish Detention Center inmates earned their GEDs on Friday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections partnered with the HiSET program to educate offenders and assist them in obtaining the qualification.
Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books
It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
Covington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Masked alien is one of two robbers of Mandeville biz
One wore an alien mask and the other, something closer to a ski mask, according to police.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen, last seen getting into a vehicle
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. According to deputies, Zowie King was last seen on Weinberger Road in Ponchatoula getting into a dark gray Chevrolet Silverado truck. King is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5...
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
theadvocate.com
Livingston school buses don't have AC, prompting complaints: 'Every summer is just hotter'
Driving school buses can be hot, sweaty work in Livingston Parish. Victoria McDonald, a bus driver for the district, said she can take the heat. But other, older drivers struggle more, and the small children they ferry to and from school often disembark soaked in perspiration. "It just feels like...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
Louisiana football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
