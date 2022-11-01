Read full article on original website
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing. It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.
Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend. Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.
Jeff West boosts schools with “Barn Burner” fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson West Booster Club is hosting a fundraising event Saturday to support the district’s schools. Lori Crawford joined Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and the various projects the booster club has been able to support. She also discussed how schools provide a connecting point for communities.
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at Washburn University is under review for allegedly dressing up in blackface for a Halloween dance routine. Holly O’Neill took part in a reenactment of the Michael Jackson song and dance, “Thriller.” Some at the university say her skin looked dark during the routine.
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend. Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.
Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community activist Curtis Pitts hosted a meeting at the Statehouse with community leaders to return the former Industrial and Educational Institute of Topeka -- which is now part of the Topeka Correctional Facility -- to the black community. Today’s meeting included local leaders, including pastors,...
Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wielding a sword was tased inside a Shawnee Co. barn after refusing commands from law enforcement. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Jonathan D. Veach, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested after a suspicious person call in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd. early Thursday morning, Nov. 3.
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
Topeka High celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday, honors those served
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC hosted their annual Marine Corps Ball in their cafeteria Saturday. The event celebrated 247 years of the Marine Corps’ existence and honored current military personnel, veterans and those who died in combat. Pictures were taken, dinner and desserts were served...
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs. According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts Military Month Family Day
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Military Month Family Day today in Manhattan. Families could go check out the different vehicles that Fort Riley provided. The day started with a guest speaker Dr. Bob Smith, the head of all museums at Fort Riley. Volunteers said partnering with veterans to do this is a great way to give thanks.
Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP
ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
One killed, another injured in 45th St. bar shooting
Topeka Public Schools celebrated their 2022 graduation rates reaching a historic high. Students at State Street Elementary School are learning to play rock music in their after school program.
Schwan’s expansion in Salina to bring in $600 million, 225 new jobs
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Schwan’s expansion in Salina will bring in a $600 million investment and add 225 new jobs to the area. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Nov. 3, she joined community leaders in Salina to celebrate the announcement by Schwan’s Company that it will expand its refrigeration and distribution center at its pizza manufacturing facility by 14,000 square feet. She said the move represents a $600 million investment and 225 new jobs in the area.
No charges for Emporia High football team after alleged battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No felony charges are coming after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team before the season began. KVOE reports the decision was made Thursday and announced Friday, after the team ended its season with a playoff loss to Blue Valley Southwest.
Silver Alert cancelled after 74-year-old man located
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has cancelled a Silver Alert after a 74-year-old man who is suffering from symptoms of dementia and other significant health issues was located on Friday evening. A Silver Alert was originally issued for Paul Peeso, 74, of Topeka, after he was last...
World’s Largest Belt Buckle nearing completion in Abilene
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The finishing touches are being put on what will soon become The World’s Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction in Abilene. The current World’s Largest Belt Buckle is displayed in Texas and stands 10′ 6″ x 14′ 6.4″. “The...
