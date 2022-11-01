ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WWL

SCAM ALERT: Viral social media post targets Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — It all started with a post on Instagram of a man in the hospital. The caption read, "Help needed identifying this gentleman who was mugged, stabbed and left for dead on the roadside in Chalmette. He is in a coma right now and the deputies are not able to identify him. Let's bump this post so it may reach his family and friends."
CHALMETTE, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard

NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books

It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
BUSH, LA
NOLA.com

It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.

It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
HAMMOND, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans

The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Officers looking for missing Hammond woman last seen Wednesday night

HAMMOND - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing disabled woman last seen Wednesday night. Tracine Weston, 61, was last seen Nov. 2 at around 6 p.m. at Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond. She was last wearing a long-sleeved blue denim dress that tied around with waist and white shoes, according to the Hammond Police Department.
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore

Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
FRANKLINTON, LA

