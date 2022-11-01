Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Struggles Boil Down to Four Key Reasons
After starting the season 4-0-1, the Pittsburgh Penguins were on a roll. They went on to outscore their opponents 26-11 through those games while scoring six goals in all four of their wins. When looking at the box score, fans may see success; however, that couldn’t be further from the truth with this Penguins team. When analyzing those first five games, there were clear patterns in the play of the team that would indicate that things were not what the seemed to be. This analysis gave a look at what the next six games would entail for the Penguins and, boy, has it not been pretty as they have dropped to 4-5-2. Here are the four areas that must be cleaned up in order for the team to get back on track in the win column.
The Hockey Writers
Suzuki and Caufield Are Canadiens’ Most Dynamic Duo in Decades
Given the depth of their forward group, the Montreal Canadiens were expected to score a lot this season and struggle defensively as their young defencemen adjust to the speed and physicality of the NHL. Through the first 11 games, the opposite has been true with the notable exception being the impressive numbers put up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield so far in 2022-23. Together, they have scored 13 of the team’s 30 goals, which represents 43.3% of Montreal’s production.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Flames in a Kane Trade
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks have a 5-4-2 record and are third in the Central Division. Although they have a very solid start to the season and are exceeding expectations, they are still expected to be major sellers at the deadline, as they are rebuilding. Superstar forward Patrick Kane is, of course, the biggest trading candidate and several teams will surely be pursuing him as we inch closer to the deadline. Last month, Craig Button speculated that the Calgary Flames could be a potential landing spot for Kane since “they lost a little bit of offense” this offseason. It’s an interesting thought but also not entirely far-fetched, either.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 11/6/22
The New York Rangers (6-4-2) and the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2) are two Original Six franchises that will square off for the first of two games this week versus one another. The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 loss on Nov. 3 against the red-hot Boston Bruins while their opponents this evening defeated the New York Islanders, 3-0, on Nov. 5.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Get Important Boost to Powerplay with Marchand’s Return
Brad Marchand. Love him or hate him, his talent is indisputable, and his story from fifth-round draft pick, fourth-line bruiser to a 100-point scorer in a season is something we won’t readily see replicated anytime soon. For almost a decade, he has been the heart of the Boston Bruins.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over Bruins – 11/5/22
Looking to build off of one of their best games of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs went into Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins looking to make a statement and did just that, defeating the league’s best team to date 2-1. Yes, the same Maple Leafs who lost 4-2 to the Arizona Coyotes on home ice. Yes, the same team that lost every game on their California road trip swing. Isn’t this team so much fun? You really never know what you’re going to get.
The Hockey Writers
Potential Trade Ideas To Send Jack Campbell Back To Maple Leafs
Let me start by saying I don’t believe the Edmonton Oilers should try to trade Jack Campbell. There are multiple reasons doing so is a terrible idea, but, after a rough start to the season, (and his career with the Oilers’ franchise) plus the unfortunate injury situation in Toronto where that team badly needs a goaltender, it would make sense that some fans in Toronto might be calling for Campbell to “come back home.”
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sharks
In today’s NHL news and rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are coming off of a pretty defeating loss to the Dallas Stars and a close loss where they fell apart in the final minutes versus New Jersey. Are there changes coming in Edmonton? Meanwhile, what is happening in Vancouver with the Canucks and Bo Horvat? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a defenseman and a goalie? And, are the San Jose Sharks really shopping Timo Meier?
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: McAvoy, Swayman, Smith & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Charlie McAvoy is progressing in his recovery from shoulder surgery and could soon be ready to make his season debut. Meanwhile, goaltender Jeremy Swayman is being listed as week-to-week after being injured in a game on Tuesday night. Last, but certainly not least, trade speculation continues to surround both Craig Smith and Mike Reilly.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Ullmark Has Been Crucial to Team’s Success
It’s fair to say that the Boston Bruins have arguably the best goaltending tandem in the entire NHL. If it isn’t the very best, it’s certainly in the discussion with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman both possessing starter-quality abilities. Two of the most important parts of having such a strong duo in the crease is the fact that both can keep the other fresh and if one happens to be struggling, the other can carry the load in the interim.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Good News Story of the Year: Rodion Amirov
On the heels of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ good news/bad news night, with a great win over the Boston Bruins accompanied by the bad news that Ilya Samsonov would be down with a knee injury for gosh knows how long, there’s some space in the Maple Leafs’ world for a little good news.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Heinola, Connor & Hellebuyck’s Vezina Case
Welcome to the fifth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets haven’t lost in regulation since Oct. 22, and it seems as though...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs Having Problems Finding Trade Partners
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is not afraid to make a trade, regardless of if it’s in the summer months, early on in the season, or at the trade deadline. The issue right now, you ask? Dubas can’t find a dance partner and the early season Maple Leafs’ trade talks have all fizzled out.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Is Headed for Career Season
It appears the rumours of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Johnny “Toronto” Tavares’ demise might be premature. The 32-year-old Tavares, who has played over 950 NHL games in the regular season and playoffs, showed he might have some magic left when he lifted the struggling Maple Leafs on his back and carried them to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Prospect Report: Ostapchuk, Boucher, Kastelic & More
The Ottawa Senators have been a tricky team to pin down so far. They started the season with two losses, then handed the Boston Bruins their only loss so far in a 7-5 barn burner. That win kicked off a four-game win streak that saw rookie Shane Pinto score in each of those games. But since then, they’ve lost four games to give them an underwhelming 4-6-0 record, placing them once again at the bottom of the NHL’s standings.
Comments / 0