Parma Heights, OH

parmaobserver.com

Save The Date For Frosty's Fest

Frosty’s Fest is back, and this year, it will be bigger, better, and at a new location. Frosty’s Fest is brought to you by the non-profit We Are Parma Proud. This family-oriented event occurs directly after the Parma Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4th. The parade starts at 1:00 PM near Stearns Farm on Ridge Road and travels north down Ridge to Parma City Hall Commons.
PARMA, OH
parmaobserver.com

The President's Corner

Parma is Ohio’s seventh most populous city and, commensurate with its size and population, is a city of parks. But, how many residents have visited or are even aware of all 20 parks and the amenities that each provides? This month’s column is dedicated to Parma’s recreational parks and will hopefully encourage you to visit all that they have to offer. They are listed loosely in order from north to south. Cut out the column and use it as your checklist!
PARMA, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio

If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens new distribution hub

CLEVELAND — The nearly 200,000-square-foot building is here to help. With inflation rising and holidays around the corner, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is seeing a growing need across Northeast Ohio. "I hope and pray that our community doesn't need 100 million emergency meals a day, Food Bank President...
CLEVELAND, OH
parmaobserver.com

Script Parma Picture Of The Month

This month's script Parma picture of the month was submitted by Randy Katona. It includes the band "NorthCoast Mix" after performing the July 'Concert in the Park' for an appreciative crowd by Ridgewood Lake. Randy will receive a gift card courtesy of Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, as well as a free car wash courtesy of Sgt. Clean's Car Wash. Pictures can be emailed for the monthly contest to Parma City Council President Sean Brennan at councilmanbrennan@msn.com. Be sure to include your name and address.
PARMA, OH
parmaobserver.com

Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Parma

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation’s leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Parma. Located in The Shoppes at Parma at 7841 W. Ridgewood Drive, the new Hand & Stone spa is owned and operated by longtime Independence resident and pharmacist Neel Patel. With the opening of his new spa, Neel is bringing Hand & Stone’s signature skincare services and luxury spa experience to his community, making high-end wellness services affordable and accessible in Parma.
PARMA, OH
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland

Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
CLEVELAND, OH
pawprintnews.org

Mayfield Hts. Aquatic, Community center now under construction

After a recent survey asking local residents if they would support a new pool in the place of the Ross C. DeJohn Community Center was completed, the town of Mayfield Heights has decided to start construction for the Aquatic & Community Center. According to cleveland.com, the budget for the project...
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Yardbarker

Guardians Show Off The Perfect Halloween Handle

Halloween is here, which means it’s time to celebrate the dawn of fall. Tonight is the night where children dress up in funny costumes and go around asking for candy while trick or treating. The Cleveland Guardians appear to want in on the fun. Not that they’ll be trick...
CLEVELAND, OH

