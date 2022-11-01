Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Medina switches holiday gears with eye on Candlelight Walk weekend
MEDINA, Ohio -- Halloween has passed and it is the time that many start to get into the Christmas spirit. Medina’s annual Candlelight Walk, presented by Main Street Medina, will be take place Nov 18-20. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. The weekend will feature...
parmaobserver.com
Save The Date For Frosty's Fest
Frosty’s Fest is back, and this year, it will be bigger, better, and at a new location. Frosty’s Fest is brought to you by the non-profit We Are Parma Proud. This family-oriented event occurs directly after the Parma Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4th. The parade starts at 1:00 PM near Stearns Farm on Ridge Road and travels north down Ridge to Parma City Hall Commons.
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season
The Trapper Keeper is offering a limited edition bundle including exclusive designs and extras.
parmaobserver.com
The President's Corner
Parma is Ohio’s seventh most populous city and, commensurate with its size and population, is a city of parks. But, how many residents have visited or are even aware of all 20 parks and the amenities that each provides? This month’s column is dedicated to Parma’s recreational parks and will hopefully encourage you to visit all that they have to offer. They are listed loosely in order from north to south. Cut out the column and use it as your checklist!
northeastohioparent.com
Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio
If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
Corleone’s Ristorante to feature ‘The Godfather’ screening in special anniversary wine dinner
PARMA, Ohio – “The Godfather” came out in 1972, an iconic film that spawned an excellent sequel and captivated fans for generations with its tale of the Corleone family’s power struggles. The movie is marking 50 years, and what better place to celebrate than Corleone’s Ristorante...
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
Growing concerns over new bike lane on Pearl Road in Parma
A new multimodal trail in Parma has been designed to make travel for bicyclists safer, but as one biker tells News 5, it’s done the complete opposite.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens new distribution hub
CLEVELAND — The nearly 200,000-square-foot building is here to help. With inflation rising and holidays around the corner, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is seeing a growing need across Northeast Ohio. "I hope and pray that our community doesn't need 100 million emergency meals a day, Food Bank President...
parmaobserver.com
Script Parma Picture Of The Month
This month's script Parma picture of the month was submitted by Randy Katona. It includes the band "NorthCoast Mix" after performing the July 'Concert in the Park' for an appreciative crowd by Ridgewood Lake. Randy will receive a gift card courtesy of Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, as well as a free car wash courtesy of Sgt. Clean's Car Wash. Pictures can be emailed for the monthly contest to Parma City Council President Sean Brennan at councilmanbrennan@msn.com. Be sure to include your name and address.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
parmaobserver.com
Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Parma
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation’s leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Parma. Located in The Shoppes at Parma at 7841 W. Ridgewood Drive, the new Hand & Stone spa is owned and operated by longtime Independence resident and pharmacist Neel Patel. With the opening of his new spa, Neel is bringing Hand & Stone’s signature skincare services and luxury spa experience to his community, making high-end wellness services affordable and accessible in Parma.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland
Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
pawprintnews.org
Mayfield Hts. Aquatic, Community center now under construction
After a recent survey asking local residents if they would support a new pool in the place of the Ross C. DeJohn Community Center was completed, the town of Mayfield Heights has decided to start construction for the Aquatic & Community Center. According to cleveland.com, the budget for the project...
Yardbarker
Guardians Show Off The Perfect Halloween Handle
Halloween is here, which means it’s time to celebrate the dawn of fall. Tonight is the night where children dress up in funny costumes and go around asking for candy while trick or treating. The Cleveland Guardians appear to want in on the fun. Not that they’ll be trick...
Bartleby Delivers a Buzzy Lounge Experience in One of Cleveland’s Grandest Spaces
Instead of fine dining or cutting-edge cuisine, it delivers a fun, approachable modern American menu
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
