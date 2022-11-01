ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Hopes To Finish Career With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several important decisions to make this offseason, including whether or not to bring Justin Turner back. The team holds a $16 million team option on the two-time All-Star for the 2023 season with a $2 million buyout if they choose to decline it. Turner has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers

For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

No-Hitters In Postseason & World Series History

The Houston Astros evened up the 2022 World Series in historic fashion on Wednesday night, as Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly pitched a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. It’s the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history and...
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers History: Five Most Tense Games from the Dodgers Past

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have had much to celebrate over the last century. One of the most popular and successful MLB franchises of all time, the Dodgers have had their fair share of nerve-racking moments. From the tense final moments of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965 to the most recent 2020 World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, it’s been edge-of-your-seat entertainment almost the whole way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Greg Maddux Wins 18th Gold Glove Award

Continuing to capture endless accolades, Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux won the 18th Gold Glove Award of his career on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The announcement on November 5, 2008, gave Maddux two Gold Gloves with the Dodgers. Coupled with eight All-Star Game nods and four...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Coaching Staff Not Expected To Change For 2023 Season

Despite their quick playoff exit, the Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff is expected to remain intact for the 2023 season, according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who said he doesn’t “anticipate” any changes. Although there was pressure from outside the organization to make changes to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

