FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: NLDS Loss To Padres Will Be On Dodgers’ Minds For ‘A Long Time’
In the time after the Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a surprising defeat to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, Justin Turner was among the players to take accountability for the early postseason exit in a message to fans. The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres during...
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Hopes To Finish Career With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several important decisions to make this offseason, including whether or not to bring Justin Turner back. The team holds a $16 million team option on the two-time All-Star for the 2023 season with a $2 million buyout if they choose to decline it. Turner has...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Joins Rare Group Of Dodgers Outfielders By Winning 2022 Gold Glove Award
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was named the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in right field, beating out San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto and Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked the sixth time Betts has taken home the Gold Glove Award, and it’s his second...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Presenting At Country Music Association Awards
Now that it’s officially the offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts is back in his home state of Tennessee to be among the presenters at the 56th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The awards, hosted by country music star Luke Bryan, and National Football League Hall...
dodgerblue.com
No-Hitters In Postseason & World Series History
The Houston Astros evened up the 2022 World Series in historic fashion on Wednesday night, as Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly pitched a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. It’s the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history and...
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner ‘Waiting to Hear’ From Dodgers On 2023 Team Option
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face a busy offseason after an early exit from the 2022 MLB Postseason, and the future of Justin Turner will be among their initial decisions. The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option on Turner for the 2023 season with a $2 million...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers History: Five Most Tense Games from the Dodgers Past
Los Angeles Dodgers fans have had much to celebrate over the last century. One of the most popular and successful MLB franchises of all time, the Dodgers have had their fair share of nerve-racking moments. From the tense final moments of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965 to the most recent 2020 World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, it’s been edge-of-your-seat entertainment almost the whole way.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Greg Maddux Wins 18th Gold Glove Award
Continuing to capture endless accolades, Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux won the 18th Gold Glove Award of his career on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The announcement on November 5, 2008, gave Maddux two Gold Gloves with the Dodgers. Coupled with eight All-Star Game nods and four...
dodgerblue.com
LAFC Using Dodger Stadium Parking Lot For Fans Attending MLS Cup Final
Exposition Park will be the site of two major sporting events on Saturday as the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) takes on the Philadelphia Union for the MLS Cup at Banc of California Stadium at 1 p.m. PT. Later that night, the USC Trojans play against the California Golden Bears...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner & Max Muncy Praise Andrew Friedman For Freddie Freeman Signing
Since being named Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations in 2015, Andrew Friedman has taken an opportunistic approach when it comes to improving the roster each year. When the Dodgers lost Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers early in free agency last year, they already had a natural replacement...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Player Award To Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Player Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves. Goldschmidt batted .317/.404/.578 with 41 doubles, 35 home runs and 115 RBI in his fourth...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Coaching Staff Not Expected To Change For 2023 Season
Despite their quick playoff exit, the Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff is expected to remain intact for the 2023 season, according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who said he doesn’t “anticipate” any changes. Although there was pressure from outside the organization to make changes to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
dodgerblue.com
Joe Davis Sees Pros And Cons To Calling World Series Games Without Dodgers Playing
Earlier this year Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis was named the lead MLB play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports in their 27th season televising games. The promotion made Davis the new voice of MLB’s premier events, including the World Series. Davis called the majority of Dodgers games for SportsNet...
