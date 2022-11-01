Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore
Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title
Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
bogalusadailynews.com
Kenneth Rodrigue
Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Pine volleyball defeated in the postseason
Pine was defeated by De La Salle in the bi-district round of the Division IV volleyball playoffs, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 in a road match that was held on Wednesday. No. 17 Pine, who made the playoffs for the fourth-straight year, went 11-12 this season. “Our season didn’t end quite...
bogalusadailynews.com
Local basketball teams competing in jamborees on Thursday
Varnado is hosting a jamboree and Franklinton’s boys team is heading to Salmen for a jamboree, as basketball season tips off for several local teams. Both jamborees will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10. At Varnado, games will start at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to start every half...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way
When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
bogalusadailynews.com
Mildred Ainsworth
Mrs. Mildred Ainsworth, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the age of 97. Mrs. Ainsworth was a secretary at Superior Avenue School in Bogalusa for 31 years. Mrs. Ainsworth is survived by her daughter, Connie (Larry) Crain; her son, Rodney (Gail) Ainsworth; and a...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
bogalusadailynews.com
Sports Briefs
Jiu Jitsu Planet is having its inaugural Submissions Freaks Tournament on Dec. 3 at the Bogalusa YMCA. The event is being held to raise money for the YMCA. The tournament will be a Gi (wearing the uniform) and No-gi (no uniform). Bouts will be three rounds. The first will be 10 minutes and two five-minute rounds and competitors must get a submission to win or it will be a draw.
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
At least 10 Tornadoes Caused Destruction Throughout Alabama & Mississippi Over the Weekend
A powerful storm system moved through southeastern Alabama and southwestern Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, causing at least 10 tornadoes in the region. The tornadoes moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico and hit near Biloxi and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and the Mobile, Alabama, area, according to a report from FOX Weather.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
wxxv25.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
Mississippi police: Two people dead, three injured in Wednesday night shooting
Two people are dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night. Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of...
