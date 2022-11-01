Jiu Jitsu Planet is having its inaugural Submissions Freaks Tournament on Dec. 3 at the Bogalusa YMCA. The event is being held to raise money for the YMCA. The tournament will be a Gi (wearing the uniform) and No-gi (no uniform). Bouts will be three rounds. The first will be 10 minutes and two five-minute rounds and competitors must get a submission to win or it will be a draw.

