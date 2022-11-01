ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Tough second half hurts Franklinton in loss to Lakeshore

Franklinton took a 12-7 lead to halftime, but a tough second half hurt the Demons in a 21-18 District 8-4A setback at home on Friday in the final regular season game of 2022. Franklinton started the second half with the ball, but had to punt. An errant snap that was recovered by Franklinton gave Lakeshore the ball at the Demons’ 3.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton Jr. High captures parish title

Franklinton Junior High School captured the Washington Parish Championship, 27-8, over Pine Junior High School on Tuesday at Pine. This was Franklinton Junior High School’s first ever parish title, which has been played for since 2018. Franklinton Junior High School went 8-0 this season, which is the team’s first...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Kenneth Rodrigue

Kenneth “Boudreaux from Thibodaux” J. Rodrigue, 62, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Bogalusa, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine C. Rodrigue Sr.; his mother,...
THIBODAUX, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Pine volleyball defeated in the postseason

Pine was defeated by De La Salle in the bi-district round of the Division IV volleyball playoffs, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 in a road match that was held on Wednesday. No. 17 Pine, who made the playoffs for the fourth-straight year, went 11-12 this season. “Our season didn’t end quite...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Local basketball teams competing in jamborees on Thursday

Varnado is hosting a jamboree and Franklinton’s boys team is heading to Salmen for a jamboree, as basketball season tips off for several local teams. Both jamborees will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10. At Varnado, games will start at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to start every half...
VARNADO, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa Mill golf tournament raises $260K for United Way

When the Bogalusa Mill began hosting a charity golf tournament in 2014, the team never imagined it would grow into something with so much potential impact on the community. In this, its eighth year, the John Willis Memorial Classic raised more than $260,000 for United Way Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), with more than $164,000 from generous sponsors, matched 60 percent by International Paper. All of the money is earmarked for use in Washington Parish.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mildred Ainsworth

Mrs. Mildred Ainsworth, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the age of 97. Mrs. Ainsworth was a secretary at Superior Avenue School in Bogalusa for 31 years. Mrs. Ainsworth is survived by her daughter, Connie (Larry) Crain; her son, Rodney (Gail) Ainsworth; and a...
BOGALUSA, LA
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Sports Briefs

Jiu Jitsu Planet is having its inaugural Submissions Freaks Tournament on Dec. 3 at the Bogalusa YMCA. The event is being held to raise money for the YMCA. The tournament will be a Gi (wearing the uniform) and No-gi (no uniform). Bouts will be three rounds. The first will be 10 minutes and two five-minute rounds and competitors must get a submission to win or it will be a draw.
an17.com

Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wxxv25.com

Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road

One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

