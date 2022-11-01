ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Nutcracker debuts first sensory-friendly ballet performance in OKC

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time, the Oklahoma City Ballet is offering an adapted, sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker.

The performance is built around children with Autism and those who would benefit from a more relaxed atmosphere. Tickets are on sale today at a discounted price through Dec. 15, 2022.

In partnership with Autism Oklahoma, the performance and accommodations will have adjusted lighting and sound, no live orchestra or pyrotechnics with relaxed theater rules.

For more information, contact the OKC Ballet at 405.848.8637 or the Civic Center 405.594.8300.

