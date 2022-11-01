Read full article on original website
prepbaseballreport.com
Fall Underclass Showcase: Blast Motion Board
On Sunday, October 30th, PBR Arizona hosted its final open showcase of the fall with the Fall Underclass Showcase at Grand Canyon University. The event featured 35+ players from the 2025 and 2024 classes with a ton of highly intriguing uncommitted talent. All players ran through our series of tech...
prepbaseballreport.com
Fall Upperclass Showcase: Statistical Analysis
On Sunday, October 30th, PBR Arizona hosted its final open showcase of the fall with the Fall Upperclass Showcase at Grand Canyon University. The event featured 35+ players from the 2023 and 2024 classes with a ton of highly intriguing uncommitted talent. All players ran through our series of tech...
prepbaseballreport.com
P27 Scout Day: Trackman Hitting Leaders
On Wednesday October 26th PBR of South Carolina was on hand at Lexington County Ball Park Stadium for the P27 Scout Day. The event featured players from the 2023-2023 grad classes. The afternoon started with BP on the field with Trackman collecting ball flight data followed by position players running...
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR MO Uncommitted Spotlight: Carson McCaleb
With the fall season coming to a close, our staff will take some time to highlight several uncommitted prospects over the next few weeks as we prepare to enter the baseball off-season and throughout. These players have all impressed our staff recently, whether it be at events, tournaments, or other up-close looks via our boots-on-the-ground coverage.
prepbaseballreport.com
TN 2023 Rankings: Uncommitted Fresh Faces
Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. On Monday, we released an updated 2023 TN Rankings and today we'll highlight the six uncommitted fresh faces that broke into the Top 200. Mostly position players with an emphasis on outfielders with athleticism along with one southpaw arm, who had a strong showing at TN State Games.
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Utah Top 10 Prospects (Nov Update)
In what has been the most talked about recruiting class since their sophomore year. The 2023 class by and large was the class that had the coming out party at the 2021 Future Games and the West Coast Games as the younger class at that event. This class started to receive big attention from the D1 recruiting world the minute the shackles were taken off, for recruiters to hit the road June 8th, 2021. At the culmination of the Future Games, the offers started to roll in for this class.
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Rising Stars State Games: Trackman Leaderboard
The 2022 Rising Stars State Games took place October 29-30 at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, FL. The event featured players from the 2026-2027 classes participating in a pro-style workout and game on day one followed by two more games on day two in front of the PBR Florida Scouting Staff.
prepbaseballreport.com
TX 2023 Rankings: Fall Update
TEXAS - As the Fall ends and we start looking forward to High School baseball in Texas, it is time to update the 2023 rankings. The Senior class has started to take shape and some have continued to separate themselves from the pack. The top of the class is littered with high end arms with high velocities and upside. Blake Mitchell continues to lockdown the #1 spot as he finds a new way to elevate his game every time we see him.
prepbaseballreport.com
Updated Illinois Class of 2023 Rankings
The state's 2023 class is as deep, if not deeper, than the 2022 class which featured two first round picks in RHP/INF Owen Murphy (Riverside-Brookfield; Braves, No. 20 overall) and LHP Noah Schultz (Oswego East; White Sox, No. 26). AT THE TOP OF THE CLASS. + The top-five prospects in...
prepbaseballreport.com
P27 Scout Day: Statistical Leaders
On Wednesday October 26th PBR of South Carolina was on hand at Lexington County Ball Park Stadium for the P27 Scout Day. The event featured players from the 2023-2023 grad classes. The afternoon started with BP on the field with Trackman collecting ball flight data followed by position players running...
prepbaseballreport.com
Uncommitted Senior Spotlights
PBR Scouts will highlight uncommitted senior prospects in North Carolina weekly. The spotlight includes the full PBR profile with stats, scout notes, and video. Below are the players that have been spotlighted. Each player was uncommitted at the time of the release.
prepbaseballreport.com
Missouri 2023 Rankings Fall Update: Risers & Newcomers
With the fall circuit concluding, our staff has made a modest update to the state’s 2023 board. We’ve expanded the list and added a few names we felt were deserving after up-close looks throughout the fall, whether it be at showcases, tournaments, or other such occasions. You’ll find...
prepbaseballreport.com
TX Most Viewed Profiles: October 2022
PBR Texas strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state.
prepbaseballreport.com
Illinois State Games: 2023 Pitcher Analysis
This summer, on Aug. 9 and 10, the PBR Illinois staff hosted the inaugural Illinois State Games at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex in Rantoul, Ill. – a central location allowing prospects from all corners of the state to meet in one place to perform and compete alongside and against each other.
