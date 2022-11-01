ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

We are the cause of the deer problem

I agree with Emery Pinter’s letter to the Sun Post about Parma Heights’ plan to use lethal deer culling measures. I raised my concerns with Mayor Marie Gallo. Though I understand that the high numbers have resulted in dangerous driving conditions, I also think we should be using more humane measures that science and technology have to offer.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
ocj.com

Fishing tournament fiasco

If you were on social media in the last month you no doubt got wind of the Lake Erie walleye tournament cheating scandal that involved a popular two-man fishing team from Cleveland and Hermitage, Pa. It received significant national print and electronic coverage as well, and rocked the competitive fishing world, at least in the Great Lakes. The two guys put lead fishing weights and filets from other fish into their walleyes before weigh-in, to boost their weights and win the first place $20,000 prize. Well, they got caught red-handed when the tournament organizer smelled something fishy and cut into their walleye, finding the illegal ballast. The situation quickly escalated when fellow competitors surrounded the cheaters, and the pair was fortunate that police we nearby and escorted them to their truck, or else they might’ve eaten some lead themselves from the surly crowd. By the time you read this, details are sure to have emerged and potential punishment leveled.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Gorge Dam planned to come down by 2026, improving river health, boosting water recreation

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — While the world was under pandemic restrictions, environmental officials were pushing forward in planning a project to take down the Gorge Dam. Residents filled a large meeting room at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium Monday night to get the first project updates since 2019, when the pandemic began prohibiting gathering. The standing-room-only meeting, which also was live-streamed, was hosted by Summit Metro Parks, in conjunction with the Ohio and U.S. EPAs.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills

Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A Rustic goodbye

After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
midwestliving.com

Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio

Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
MEDINA, OH
cityofmentor.com

HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
MENTOR, OH
parmaobserver.com

Save The Date For Frosty's Fest

Frosty’s Fest is back, and this year, it will be bigger, better, and at a new location. Frosty’s Fest is brought to you by the non-profit We Are Parma Proud. This family-oriented event occurs directly after the Parma Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4th. The parade starts at 1:00 PM near Stearns Farm on Ridge Road and travels north down Ridge to Parma City Hall Commons.
PARMA, OH

