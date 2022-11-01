Read full article on original website
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town Feel
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Women's Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibition
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
We are the cause of the deer problem
I agree with Emery Pinter’s letter to the Sun Post about Parma Heights’ plan to use lethal deer culling measures. I raised my concerns with Mayor Marie Gallo. Though I understand that the high numbers have resulted in dangerous driving conditions, I also think we should be using more humane measures that science and technology have to offer.
ocj.com
Fishing tournament fiasco
If you were on social media in the last month you no doubt got wind of the Lake Erie walleye tournament cheating scandal that involved a popular two-man fishing team from Cleveland and Hermitage, Pa. It received significant national print and electronic coverage as well, and rocked the competitive fishing world, at least in the Great Lakes. The two guys put lead fishing weights and filets from other fish into their walleyes before weigh-in, to boost their weights and win the first place $20,000 prize. Well, they got caught red-handed when the tournament organizer smelled something fishy and cut into their walleye, finding the illegal ballast. The situation quickly escalated when fellow competitors surrounded the cheaters, and the pair was fortunate that police we nearby and escorted them to their truck, or else they might’ve eaten some lead themselves from the surly crowd. By the time you read this, details are sure to have emerged and potential punishment leveled.
How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
spectrumnews1.com
Gorge Dam planned to come down by 2026, improving river health, boosting water recreation
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — While the world was under pandemic restrictions, environmental officials were pushing forward in planning a project to take down the Gorge Dam. Residents filled a large meeting room at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium Monday night to get the first project updates since 2019, when the pandemic began prohibiting gathering. The standing-room-only meeting, which also was live-streamed, was hosted by Summit Metro Parks, in conjunction with the Ohio and U.S. EPAs.
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
cleveland19.com
Lakewood to spend $85 million after nearly 2,000 sewage discharges into Lake Erie, Rocky River
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has agreed to spend approximately $85 million to improve its sewer system. According to the Department of Justice, the improvements will “significantly” reduce the amount of raw sewage discharges from Lakewood’s system into Lake Erie and the Rocky River.
Ohio to issue CLE demolition grants, but will industrial buildings be included?
Cleveland residents like Jazmen Pace are grateful the State of Ohio will distribute millions to take down more than 400 vacant structures but hopes Ohio will also address vacant industrial buildings.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
mahoningmatters.com
UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills
Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
A Rustic goodbye
After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
midwestliving.com
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
cityofmentor.com
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
Train derailment in Ohio closes Route 44 in Ravenna Township with shock pics as cops rush to tracks to investigate cause
SHOCKING pictures show the devastating effects of a reported freight train crash that left nearly 16 cars strewn across the ground, officials said. The train reportedly derailed on the NS Cleveland Line near Ravenna, Ohio, Tuesday night. Photos from the reported event appear to show police responding to the horror...
parmaobserver.com
Save The Date For Frosty's Fest
Frosty’s Fest is back, and this year, it will be bigger, better, and at a new location. Frosty’s Fest is brought to you by the non-profit We Are Parma Proud. This family-oriented event occurs directly after the Parma Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4th. The parade starts at 1:00 PM near Stearns Farm on Ridge Road and travels north down Ridge to Parma City Hall Commons.
Authorities investigating rash of break-ins at several NE Ohio malls
Police from several Northeast Ohio counties are investigating a rash of mall break-ins over the weekend involving two costume clad suspects.
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras
This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment. News 5 Investigators are hounding business owners for answers, but only learning how fast they can run.
