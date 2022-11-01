Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Games Like Pokemon To Scratch That Monster Taming Itch
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you looking for the best games like Pokemon? With a new Pokemon game about to release there are going to be a lot of players bitten by the monster-taming craze. However, while Pokemon might be one of the most popular franchises about catching and raising cute little creatures, it’s not the only one, and arguably, it’s not even the best one. There’s a whole world of games out there waiting for you to find them, run around in the grass near them,...
Front Mission 1st: Remake Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
The first "Front Mission" released in 1995 and spawned a long-running franchise that came to include several sequels, spinoffs, and other media, including manga and novels. Sadly, the series hasn't been quite as successful in some time. After "Front Mission Evolved" released in 2010 to mixed reviews, the franchise didn't see another entry until 2019 with the spinoff "Left Alive." This title would prove to be a serious disappointment for fans, ranking as one of the most overhyped games of the year and joining the list of Square Enix games that totally flopped hard.
How To Play As Jeanne In Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta's eight year hiatus is officially over, and "Bayonetta 3" is finally in the hands of players. Upon its release, critics were all saying the same thing and praising it as a worthwhile addition to the action-packed series. As the newest entry in Bayonetta's story, "Bayonetta 3" brings plenty of...
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Announcement Didn't Get The Reaction It Hoped For
While video games often provide enjoyment for players, the industry that produces them has a habit of getting fans' hopes up only to smash them to pieces later. Despite its status as the latest entry in one of the more popular "Mario" subseries, 2018's "Super Mario Party" stands as one of the most disappointing titles ever released for the Nintendo Switch. Similarly, E3 2021 left many gamers feeling underwhelmed thanks to a host of lackluster presentations. Now, Square Enix has joined the ranks as the latest company to get players hyped up only to send them crashing back to earth.
How To Change Your Marvel Snap Avatar
Between the comic books, movie universe, and wide variety of video games, Marvel is dominating the super hero market. This is no different when it comes to mobile titles. "Marvel Snap," a deck builder/card battler that released in late October 2022, has received similar fanfare. Even major news outlets like Bloomberg and Forbes have praised the new offering for its fast pace, accessibility, and restraint from leaning too far into a micro transaction-model.
PS5 Controller Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The PS5 is an impressive console for a number of reasons, but one area where it really shines is its controller. The PlayStation DualSense has an all-new ergonomic design. It features several small improvements, such as the Create button and a built-in microphone, in addition to the two features that make it unlike any video game controller that's ever come before: the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. These improvements are great from a gamer's perspective, but they've also changed Sony's approach to game design. Developers who are making games for the console are encouraged to take full advantage of the controller's capabilities. This has made the DualSense an essential piece of equipment for the console that cannot be easily replaced, which is why it's so frustrating when players are unable to get the controller to connect to their console.
Bayonetta 3: The Devil May Cry Reference Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
After a long hiatus, the "Bayonetta" series is back with "Bayonetta 3," and despite the controversy surrounding the replacement of the titular character's voice actor, critics and gamers are loving it. On top of providing the fast-paced combo-based combat fans know and love, "Bayonetta 3" also features a ton of fun easter eggs for players to discover.
Why Super Mario Party Is The Nintendo Switch's Most Disappointing Mario Game
Like any longstanding franchise in gaming, the "Mario" series has had its ups and downs. There are plenty of genre-defining games in the series, but there are also several that disappointed fans and aren't remembered as fondly as a result. In recent years, there haven't been any truly awful "Mario" games — nothing that comes close to being as bad as "Mario Is Missing," to say the least. But there have been some major disappointments — games that "Mario" fans were hyped for that ended up being among the most despised in the franchise.
The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
Can You Play Final Fantasy 14 On Steam Deck?
There are few MMORPGs out there that could claim to even remotely match the success of Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14." After all, what other title out there has done so well that its publisher literally had to stop selling it? "Final Fantasy 14" was pulled from shelves in 2021 because the servers couldn't handle the number of people playing the game. Understandable, as the title had 25 million registered users as of December 2021 (per Statista).
Fortnite Has A New Chance At Returning To iPhones
Despite "Fortnite" being one of the most popular video games on the market today, Epic Games' battle royale title has been barred from appearing on Apple devices since 2020. The game was kicked off of the Apple App Store due to Epic Games offering players a way to purchase V-bucks — the in-game currency in "Fortnite" — directly through the game, bypassing the need to give a cut of the profits to the Apple Store. The removal of "Fortnite" from the App Store sparked a huge controversy, which even led to a lawsuit.
Call Of Duty Ghosts 2: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
The "Call of the Duty" series has evolved a great deal over the years and spawned numerous iterations. From the "Modern Warfare" and "Black Ops" series to one-off titles like "World at War," the franchise has gone in lots of different directions since it launched in 2003. Among these various releases, one that stands out for taking the series in a unique direction is 2013's "Call of Duty: Ghosts."
Kojima's Overdose Might Have Leaked In The Weirdest Way Possible
Gamers have patiently been waiting for a new game from legendary game director Hideo Kojima. Of course, many know Kojima from his work on the "Metal Gear Solid" series. But, after his less-than-amicable split from Konami that canceled his "Silent Hill" game, he dazzled gamers with his unique genre-bending "Death Stranding." Soon after gamers concluded their "Death Stranding" playthroughs, they began clamoring for any new information about Kojima's next game, especially after Kojima announced that his next game would change video games forever.
Nintendo Worked On A Touchscreen For The Game Boy Color That Was Never Released
Nintendo may have struck console gold with the Nintendo Switch, which remains lucrative years after its release, but the road has been long and not always paved with happiness. In fact, the Japanese monolith has made quite a few mistakes over the years, committing some console blunders to balance out the industry-changing highest highs of systems like the Game Boy (via Smithsonian Magazine).
Why The North American SNES Looked So Different From The Rest Of The World's Consoles
The release of new generations of video game consoles is always exciting. There are always tons of new features for players to explore, an uplift in processing to showcase more detailed graphics and a variety of launch titles that take advantage of these new technologies to get fans excited. That said, there's another aspect of generational upgrades that isn't always discussed as often: design. It might not seem all that important compared to the machine's technical capabilities, but manufacturers put a lot of thought into the physical design changes between console generations. This goes back to the early days of home gaming.
How To Unlock The Secret Chapter In Bayonetta 3
Despite the less-than-favorable air surrounding "Bayonetta 3" due to its complicated voice acting conflict, the game had critics all saying the same thing upon its release: it's a highly-enjoyable action title. Longtime fans can expect roughly 10-15 hours to beat "Bayonetta 3," but that doesn't include the amount of time players can spend mastering the new Demon Slave Attacks or the abundance of hidden collectibles that the game has to offer.
The Original Nintendo DSi Prototype Included Two DS Cartridge Slots
These days, the Nintendo DSi is fondly remembered as the middle child between the original Nintendo DS and its full-blown successor in the Nintendo 3DS. The system featured several key upgrades to the user experience over its predecessor, including a dual-camera system for taking photos, a built-in internet browser, a virtual marketplace for purchasing digital titles a la the now-shut-down Wii Shop Channel, and, of course, the killer app that was Flipnote. But while the DSi took some considerable leaps ahead of the DS' capabilities, not every change the system featured was an upgrade.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0