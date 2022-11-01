ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

September 2022 Kids Have Talent Award Awarded to St Anthony Student

The Sept 2022 Kids Have Talent Award was presented by sponsor Chris Tingley of Tingley Insurance to Aiden Lauritzen of St Anthony School. Aiden excelled with high honors in the class room while a member of the school’s baseball team. Tingley Insurance encourages all area students to strive for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy