Election 2022: Voters to decide new governor, attorney general and 4 referendum questions
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor, a new attorney general, and vote on whether to tax the rich or to allow undocumented aliens to legally drive cars. That is just some of the drama awaiting the thousands of voters expected to head to their...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Former state police union head Dana Pullman, lobbyist Anne Lynch convicted of racketeering, fraud
The former president of the Massachusetts State Police union and a former Massachusetts lobbyist were convicted by a federal jury Thursday of racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office announced. Dana A. Pullman, 60, of Worcester, and Anne M. Lynch, 71,...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
Still no Powerball winner Saturday; jackpot grows to 1.9 billion, largest in history
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after there was once again no winner in Saturday night’s drawing. Saturday’s drawing, with a jackpot of $1.6 billion, was already the largest lottery prize offered in history. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the estimated cash payout...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Multiple Mass. students sick after eating undercooked chicken nuggets, officials say
Students at a Massachusetts school have been getting sick due to undercooked chicken nuggets, officials said Friday. The first incident at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell happened on Oct. 27 when about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch, according to Superintendent Brad Morgan.
Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023
Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 47 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 982-square-foot home on Bassett Lane in Dennis Port that sold for $624,000.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Chatham that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
Which Western Mass. football teams showed most improvement from 2021 to 2022?
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A handful of football teams in Western Massachusetts took a step in the right direction this fall. Some teams got a higher seed in the postseason than last year, while a few made the state playoffs for the first time.
Patriots injury news: OT Marcus Cannon placed on IR after concussion
Marcus Cannon’s return to the New England Patriots is on hold for the immediate future. The Patriots announced Saturday that they have placed the veteran offensive tackle on injured reserve. This comes after Cannon was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.
Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe ‘was never a quarterback controversy’ for Patriots (report)
For a few weeks, it was a nation divided for New England Patriots fans seeing rookie Bailey Zappe thrive while incumbent starter Mac Jones was injured. But for the actual team, there was reportedly never uncertainty over who was the guy moving forward, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. During...
