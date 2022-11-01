ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)

Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor

As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023

Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
CANTON, MA
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 47 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 982-square-foot home on Bassett Lane in Dennis Port that sold for $624,000.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

A house in Chatham that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
CHATHAM, MA
Patriots injury news: OT Marcus Cannon placed on IR after concussion

Marcus Cannon’s return to the New England Patriots is on hold for the immediate future. The Patriots announced Saturday that they have placed the veteran offensive tackle on injured reserve. This comes after Cannon was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.
