ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts

Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
NME

Taylor Swift fans joke about cancelling their weddings to attend 2023 tour

Taylor Swift fans joking about cancelling their weddings to attend her 2023 tour have gone viral on TikTok. Last week, the singer, who released new album ‘Midnights’ last month (October 21), announced US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’, which will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Raleigh

Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
RALEIGH, NC
Variety

Taylor Swift Adds Eight Extra Dates to U.S. Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she is adding eight extra concerts to the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras Tour,” on top of the 27 that had previously been unveiled at the beginning of the week. In all eight cases, the new gig are additions in cities...
wmagazine.com

Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming ‘Eras’ Tour

On Friday, Taylor Swift announced eight extra concerts on the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras” tour. Earlier that week, she’d announced the first 27 dates—which were, apparently, not nearly enough for her robust fan base. “UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Swifties Rejoice: Here’s Where to Find Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Taylor Swift shocked and delighted fans when she released her latest album Midnights and consequently announced her first tour in five years. This is a big deal — considering most fans (including me) haven’t seen her live since before the pandemic. Obviously, this has caused some big shakeups throughout the country, as we all frantically try to get tickets to the U.S. leg of the ‘Eras’ tour. Bear in mind her last tour was when she released Reputation...
ARIZONA STATE
shefinds

Taylor Swift Snuggles Up With Phoebe Bridgers In A Velvet Slip Dress For Their New Tour Announcement—We're So Excited!

Taylor Swift just rocked a stunning LBD while hanging with indie singer Phoebe Bridgers as the two are currently promoting their upcoming tour together! (Can you think of a more perfect duo in your “Wildest Dreams?” Bridgers, 28, shared two sweet photos of herself and Swift, 32, in a post with her 1.9 million followers as the two smiled (and posed as if they were attending prom) while they both rocked gothic black clothing.
TENNESSEE STATE
suggest.com

Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience

Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Houston Texans QB Davis Mills’ Girlfriend, Tori Wisted

Houston Texans fans are keeping an eye on newly drafted quarterback Davis Mills for a career breakout. Meanwhile, his personal life also draws attention. Davis Mills’ girlfriend, Tori Wisted, is identifiable to his Instagram followers because he seems to break his social media inactivity to share glimpses of their time together. Their relationship goes a long way back before the quarterback was an NFL pro and Stanford player. Her background is worth a glance in this Tori Wisted wiki.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy