Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts
Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Record-breaking Taylor Swift announces huge stadium tour with stop in Michigan
DETROIT - She just became the first music artist in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have every song in the top 10. Now, Taylor Swift has just announced a huge North American stadium tour which will take her across the U.S. in 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
NME
Taylor Swift fans joke about cancelling their weddings to attend 2023 tour
Taylor Swift fans joking about cancelling their weddings to attend her 2023 tour have gone viral on TikTok. Last week, the singer, who released new album ‘Midnights’ last month (October 21), announced US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’, which will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh
Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
Taylor Swift Adds Eight Extra Dates to U.S. Stadium Tour
Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she is adding eight extra concerts to the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras Tour,” on top of the 27 that had previously been unveiled at the beginning of the week. In all eight cases, the new gig are additions in cities...
KOCO
Where Taylor Swift fans in Oklahoma can see her during upcoming tour
Music superstar Taylor Swift just announced dates for the U.S. leg of her upcoming The Eras Tour. Although Swift won't be in Oklahoma, fans in the Sooner State won't have to travel too far the see her live. The entertainer will be in north Texas this spring and has a...
wmagazine.com
Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming ‘Eras’ Tour
On Friday, Taylor Swift announced eight extra concerts on the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras” tour. Earlier that week, she’d announced the first 27 dates—which were, apparently, not nearly enough for her robust fan base. “UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your...
Swifties Rejoice: Here’s Where to Find Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Taylor Swift shocked and delighted fans when she released her latest album Midnights and consequently announced her first tour in five years. This is a big deal — considering most fans (including me) haven’t seen her live since before the pandemic. Obviously, this has caused some big shakeups throughout the country, as we all frantically try to get tickets to the U.S. leg of the ‘Eras’ tour. Bear in mind her last tour was when she released Reputation...
Taylor Swift Snuggles Up With Phoebe Bridgers In A Velvet Slip Dress For Their New Tour Announcement—We're So Excited!
Taylor Swift just rocked a stunning LBD while hanging with indie singer Phoebe Bridgers as the two are currently promoting their upcoming tour together! (Can you think of a more perfect duo in your “Wildest Dreams?” Bridgers, 28, shared two sweet photos of herself and Swift, 32, in a post with her 1.9 million followers as the two smiled (and posed as if they were attending prom) while they both rocked gothic black clothing.
suggest.com
Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience
Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
[WATCH] Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce Sing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ with Eagles Fans
While you were watching the Phillies game, the Philadelphia Eagles were down in Houston and beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night. While the Phillies were in the late innings of a 3-2 loss, a pair of Eagles, Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts were on the Amazon Prime post-game show, Thursday Night Nightcap, discussing the team's win.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Houston Texans QB Davis Mills’ Girlfriend, Tori Wisted
Houston Texans fans are keeping an eye on newly drafted quarterback Davis Mills for a career breakout. Meanwhile, his personal life also draws attention. Davis Mills’ girlfriend, Tori Wisted, is identifiable to his Instagram followers because he seems to break his social media inactivity to share glimpses of their time together. Their relationship goes a long way back before the quarterback was an NFL pro and Stanford player. Her background is worth a glance in this Tori Wisted wiki.
Comments / 0