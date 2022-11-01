ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

Parma Heights Recreation Fall & Holiday Calendar Of Events

The Parma Heights Recreation team has been offering a great mix of sports, programs, activities and special events this year. On Saturday, October 22 they hosted Creatures on the Commons featuring live animals, crafts, the Parma Heights Police and Fire Departments with vehicles for kids to sit-in, Halloween decorations and everyone’s favorite – treat stations. The first-time event attracted over 500 guests and the evening was capped off with an evening Owl Prowl.
The President's Corner

Parma is Ohio’s seventh most populous city and, commensurate with its size and population, is a city of parks. But, how many residents have visited or are even aware of all 20 parks and the amenities that each provides? This month’s column is dedicated to Parma’s recreational parks and will hopefully encourage you to visit all that they have to offer. They are listed loosely in order from north to south. Cut out the column and use it as your checklist!
Script Parma Picture Of The Month

This month's script Parma picture of the month was submitted by Randy Katona. It includes the band "NorthCoast Mix" after performing the July 'Concert in the Park' for an appreciative crowd by Ridgewood Lake. Randy will receive a gift card courtesy of Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, as well as a free car wash courtesy of Sgt. Clean's Car Wash. Pictures can be emailed for the monthly contest to Parma City Council President Sean Brennan at councilmanbrennan@msn.com. Be sure to include your name and address.
