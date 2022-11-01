Read full article on original website
Video: Friday Fails #246
We've got another great batch of fails for you this Friday!. Friday Fails is presented by The Pro's Closet.. Good for one-time use only, this code provides $40 off an order of $200+. Valid from 11/4/2022 - 11/21/2022.
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
You may have noticed that a lot of recently released bikes have their cables routed through the upper headset bearing. Let's just say this move has proven a little controversial among Pinkbike commenters. One obvious downside is that replacing that upper bearing is going to involve detaching the brake hoses and the dropper and shifter cables.
Bicycle Retailer Launches Industry-Focused E-Bike Newsletter
Bicycle Retailer & Industry News has added a free weekly email newsletter devoted to e-bike industry news. The newsletter goes out on Wednesdays and includes e-bike news produced by the staff of Bicycle Retailer and our sister Outside Inc. sites, including Pinkbike, VeloNews, CyclingTips, Outside Online and Outside Business Journal. The newsletter includes industry news about technology, regulations, safety, market reports, legislation and other issues involving e-bikes and e-mobility.
Video: Remy Metailler Chases Kirk McDowall on E-Bikes at Vedder Mountain
Atfer not riding with Kirk Mc Dowall for a while, we are both back with a trail preview video. New location, but also new type of bike. On this day, we both had a limited amount of time and the forest fires had made the air pretty smokey, so we took our e-bikes and it was a good choice! We did 2.5 laps of the mountain, and a lot more descending than we would have done on regular bikes.
Video: The Real Story of Greg Minnaar's Val Di Sole Crash, Animated
The great Greg Minnaar tells the story of his crash and injuries at the 2022 Val Di Sole World Cup Downhill race.
Radic Performance Announces New Boutique Brakeset from New Zealand
In the world of mountain bike brakes, the larger players like Shimano and SRAM have been fairly quiet for a few years now, but on a smaller scale, boutique brands have begun to emerge. Radic Performance is one of those which was created by Taylor Grey, an engineer based in Auckland, New Zealand. His interest in building a stronger mountain bike brake, such as the Kaha model, stems from a background in designing dual clutches and gearboxes for supercars.
