Atfer not riding with Kirk Mc Dowall for a while, we are both back with a trail preview video. New location, but also new type of bike. On this day, we both had a limited amount of time and the forest fires had made the air pretty smokey, so we took our e-bikes and it was a good choice! We did 2.5 laps of the mountain, and a lot more descending than we would have done on regular bikes.

15 HOURS AGO