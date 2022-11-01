ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Advocate: Guillory updates financial disclosure

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158zmO_0iuT4VM400

Last month, our media partners at The Advocate reported that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's businesses and potential income from them.

Now they're reporting that Guillory has revised those states after the Ethics Administration sent him three letters by certified mail Oct. 18 advising he omitted information on financial disclosure statements for 2019, 2020 and 2021, and giving him seven business days to amend his financial statements or contest the allegations.

To read the first story, click here . To read the newest story, which includes all the revisions Guillory has filed to that original report, click here .

Guillory received the notices Oct. 20 and filed revised statements Oct. 27, Kathleen Allen, ethics administrator, told The Advocate on Monday. Had Guillory not filed the revised statements within seven days, he would have faced a $100 per day late fee per day, up to $2,500, the newspaper reports.

Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report on October 18, the newspaper reported.

According to The Advocate's story, Guillory reported his $119,386 annual salary from Lafayette Consolidated Government and $6,400 he earned as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The mayor-president reported between $5,000 and $24,999 in "member profits/distribution" from The Law Office of Joshua S. Guillory, but did not disclose an exact amount nor is he required to do so, the newspaper reports.

