Woman's Impressive 'Deep-Fried Boiled Eggs' Have Us Blown Away

By Tamika M. Murray
 4 days ago

We never would've thought to deep fry an egg.

Mornings can be a tough time for everyone. You’re scrambling to get out the door. But there are things to do before that happens. If you struggle to eat breakfast, we’ve got a recipe to make meal-prepping fun.

In a TikTok video content, creator @therealblackamber shared her Deep-Fried Boiled eggs . We never would've thought to deep fry an egg.

We love the look of the Deep-Fried Boiled eggs. They look so delicious we help but stare. But let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to it. User @jas said, “We will never be released, but the way it’s crispy, I’ll take five. LOL.” @Double M replied, “Deep-fried, boiled eggs are WILD. But I’ll take eight.” @BigRob_OG disclosed, “You were supposed to bite one or cut one open.” Let’s take a look at the following video to see how she made them.

The use of cornstarch and flour created a nice, crispy outer coating. The hot sauce, honey, minced garlic, and butter add a tangy yet sweet flavor to the eggs. Once she cut the eggs open, we were hooked. The inside of the eggs appeared soft and moist. So you won’t need to worry about them being dry. We are sold on Deep-Fried Boiled Eggs.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to the recipe. User @Lola LaShun DeLaroux said, “I’m going to do this but deviled eggs. Thank you for the idea, love!” @Rita !!! remarked, “OH my God! I’m making 300 of these!” @nicolekiiyahk wrote, “I think it would taste good in some ranch.” @Dominique Oliver admitted, “Tryna decide if I wanna get up and make it now or wait until tomorrow.”

It seems the Deep-Fried Boiled Eggs are a hit! We couldn’t be happier. If you enjoyed the videos and want to see more content, visit @therealblackamber’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!

