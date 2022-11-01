Man Thinks He Captured a UFO Disguised as a Cloud

And honestly… we get where he is coming from.

This man saw a cloud moving like a UFO and grabbed his phone to take video. He shows the panoramic skyline is a deep blue with no clouds, except for one very small one. He zooms in to clearly display the suspicious cloud and then pans the camera down the skyline showing it is still clear. He zooms back to the camera and the cloud seems to moving fast for a cloud, but then it starts to disappear. He says it had done this just before and that is why he grabbed a video of it when it came back.

Many commenters compare this to the movie Nope by Jordan Peele, which features something scary and unexplained hiding in cloud-like camouflage. This contrasts with the most recent government released information regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena , or what we usually call UFOs. This updated information includes video which features what has been popularly coined a “tic-tac” after the similarly shaped candy and was reported to the government by reputable pilots.

On October 21, 2022 NASA announced it has selected sixteen people to participate in an an independent team to study Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and lay the groundwork for future programs. They will be focusing on unclassified data and expect to release a full report to the public in mid-2023.

Many civilians are rising to the occasion to join the renewed vigor to search for visitors from the sky by creating sky watching parties to try and capture UAP footage for themselves. NASA will be reviewing data from many different sources and may include civilian submissions.

