Bengals vs. Browns Quick Takes: Joe Mixon helps Cincy land first half knockout
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first-half drive chart for Carolina sums up the game perfectly. Needless to say, the Bengals won 42-21 to silence concerns about a depleted secondary and stagnant offense going into the bye week. The Panthers had fewer total yards (32) than points allowed at halftime (35) and their only first down came on a penalty.
Takeaways: Jaguars come roaring back, score 20 unanswered in 27-20 win over Raiders
This one was different. Jacksonville put its foot on the pedal and didn't relent until there was no time remaining in the contest Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team came storming back after falling behind quickly to start the contest. The team that couldn't finish this year, did so when it needed to most. ...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. start
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to climb back above .500 when the Carolina Panthers come to town Sunday. Monday Night Football on Halloween was as much of a nightmare as fans could’ve expected as the Bengals defense struggled to slow down Nick Chubb. It was the first game this season the defense allowed a second half touchown, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL tear to add injury to insult.
Cavs climb in power rankings after convincing win in Detroit: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love’s energy and Evan Mobley’s defense are the standout qualities the Cavaliers put on display in Friday’s win against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. National talking heads took note of the way Cleveland overcame the absence of Darius...
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Harrison Smith picked off Taylor Heinicke to set up the tying score and the Minnesota Vikings came back to beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 Sunday and extend their winning streak to six. Playing his first game at...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 for LSU-Alabama, World Series, NFL Week 9
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get a head start on NFL Week 9 matchups, bet LSU vs. Alabama, NBA, or World Series Game 6 with our Caesars Sportsbook...
How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will bounce back against the Panthers: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a rare game to forget against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. McPherson, who only missed two field goals all year entering Monday, missed a 47-yard field goal with under a minute left before halftime. That allowed the Browns to turn around and set Cade York up for his own field goal that gave Cleveland an 11-0 lead at intermission.
Trying to make sense of how the Browns played in the first eight games – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Browns:. QUESTION: Suppose I told you the Browns would rank No. 7 in points scored after eight games this season – averaging more points per game than the teams such as the Rams, Bengals and 49ers. What do you think their record would be?
Cleveland Browns get a bye week to be ready for Miami Dolphins: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week the Cleveland Browns (3-5) got a win they desperately needed against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4). Now, they head into the bye week with a little more optimism that the playoffs are a possibility, if they play the rest of the season the way they did against the Bengals.
