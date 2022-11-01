ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. start

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to climb back above .500 when the Carolina Panthers come to town Sunday. Monday Night Football on Halloween was as much of a nightmare as fans could’ve expected as the Bengals defense struggled to slow down Nick Chubb. It was the first game this season the defense allowed a second half touchown, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL tear to add injury to insult.
How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will bounce back against the Panthers: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a rare game to forget against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. McPherson, who only missed two field goals all year entering Monday, missed a 47-yard field goal with under a minute left before halftime. That allowed the Browns to turn around and set Cade York up for his own field goal that gave Cleveland an 11-0 lead at intermission.
