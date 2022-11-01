Man found guilty of killing teen in 2019 stabbing outside Long Island strip mall

Tyler Flach, 21, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, misdemeanor assault, and weapons possession in the killing of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.

"Everybody was able to see it. You went there intentional to do more than cause harm. You went there intentionally to murder my brother. You targeted my brother and you murder him. Now, you got what you deserve," Keyanna Morris said outside the courtroom.

Back on September 16, 2019, Morris had been walking with friends after school near the strip mall in Oceanside when prosecutors say Flach and a group of people attacked them.

As the two groups fought, Flach stabbed Morris in the heart and the victim's heart stopped beating.

"I believe that we had lots of convincing, persuasive evidence to show that this was bunches of bunches with a knife in hand and very sadly one had pierced the chest. Lots of witnesses testified, the prosecution had dozens of witnesses, and so the jury did not see it that way," Flach's attorney Ed Sapone said.

Morris died at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital later that night.

Six of Flach's co-defendants pleaded guilty to various charges while one more is awaiting trial.

Flach faces up to 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced December 14.

Eyewitness News is taking a look at some of the lessons learned from Superstorm Sandy after the storm served as a wake-up call across the area.

----------