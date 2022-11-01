ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 28 Spokane

Phase 6 construction on Bigelow Gulch is complete

SPOKANE, Wash. – Since Spring of 2022, construction crews have worked on making Bigelow Gulch a safer and more accessible road. Now, that construction is finally finished. After months of work, Bigelow Gulch is now a four lane road with turn pockets as well as an added center median. Construction crews also added a traffic signal at the intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan, installed new sewer pipes, created a pedestrian underpass and added a luminar system.
SPOKANE, WA

