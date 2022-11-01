ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Community advocate speaks on recent violent incidents involving young people

ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M86eC_0iuT3Bq900

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It's an ordinary church building in the Oak Park area of San Diego, but the work being done here is far from typical.

"I've been coming here for about two months already,” said Abraham Razo, a mentee at Community Wraparound. "I come here because I've done something, and I have to fix what I've done."

Surrounded by these walls is where Razo is hoping to find a different path.

"People don't see the difference between getting a better life, graduating, having a family,” Razo said.

Razo joined the Community Wraparound program, ran by Robert Ontiveros. The group has helped steer young people away from danger and violence to purpose for their future. And it's mission really hits close to home for leaders in charge like Ontiveros.

"What made me change my life around is something that it hit me when I was looking at 25 to life,” Ontiveros said.

And upon hearing the news about the two teens gunned down in National City and other stabbings and shootings in San Diego County over the weekend involving young people, it’s troubling.

"It's very concerning and it's very alarming. And that's why we do what we do here at Community Wraparound is we try to save lives. We try to save these kids and the route that they're going down is the route we've been down,” Ontiveros said.

The executive director of the City's Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention told ABC 10News anecdotally in certain cases involving firearms there's been an increase in violence in our youth.

It's something that hits home for Razo, seeing as he knew the 18-year-old man who was killed in National City.

"I'm stable. I cry sometimes when I think about him, the memories that we had; just very heartbroken,” Razo said.

Folks here have an idea of what it's like to be the situations that Razo and others have been in.

The biggest thing Ontiveros says is to listen to these young people, to relate to them and hopefully keep them away from violence.

"I have kids of my own too. And I have teenagers and, yes, it's very difficult. They do shut down,” Ontiveros said. "More importantly, you have to listen because a lot of people don't listen to them to actually hear what they're going through."

Comments / 5

Related
CBS 8

Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse

SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24. California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Police Update

October 26, 2022 was the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run. Our cadet post assisted some of our officers in a leg of the relay. The cadets and officers enjoyed the beautiful weather in Carlsbad while running with Special Olympics athletes and Carlsbad Fire Fighters, and the FBI. Each year hundreds of Law Enforcement personnel gather to escort the Special Olympics Torch through their community and onto the next agency. This is an incredible opportunity to show support and fundraise for the Special Olympics and Special Olympic athletes. This year the So-Cal run kicked off with Chula Vista PD and ended at Camp Pendleton.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos

San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway

A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Traffic Stop Uncovers Stolen Sheriff's Department Equipment

San Diego police are trying to figure out how two men got a hold of sheriff's department uniforms and gear, including bullet-proof vests. San Diego Police Department officers patrolling San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood early Tuesday spotted an apparent equipment violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff -Traffic Safety Grant

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a $500,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy