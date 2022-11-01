ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

walterborolive.com

School Board Candidate Town Forum

A School Board Candidate Town Forum was held on Tuesday Oct. 25 at the Colleton Civic Center, sponsored by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce. The candidates who participated included Daryl Erwin, who is running uncontested for District Two; Anna Bright and Craig Stivender who are in the running with incumbent William Bowman for District Four; and Lynne Stroble who is running against Wayne Shider for District Six.
WALTERBORO, SC
blufftontoday.com

Letters to the Editor

To the citizens of our great county of Hampton, I'm taking this opportunity to let you know a little about me and what an asset to this county I intend to be as your steward. I'm 52 years old and spent my life here in Hampton County. Out of my control, my parents, the late, great power couple Simon and Willhamenia Jinks, made the choice to raise their family less than 100 yards outside the Hampton County line in Yemassee, which made it possible for me to be in the midst of this county and gives me the right to call it home.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Approving school referendum a win-win

As we approach election day in our county, we eagerly anticipate a new slate of county council members, a new school board, and the decision on the $25-million-dollar school bond referendum. All of these decisions are interconnected as they form the backdrop for what our county can become. It is clear that the county needs different leadership for Hampton County to flourish and grow. We are at the crossroads of a potential quality, model education system while establishing fiscal accountability, transparency, and progressive leadership in mapping the future of this Lowcountry jewel we call home.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles

Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Ethics complaint filed against Port Wentworth councilmember citing multiple violations

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth council member has filed an ethics complaint against a fellow council member. According to the ethics complaint document, Councilman Rufus Bright lodged the complaint, co-signed by council members Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens, against councilwoman Jo Smith citing several ethical violations during Smith’s first term as a […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: Bluffton police officers will soon have a 'Reflection Plaza'

The finishing touches are being put on the Bluffton Police Department’s Reflection Plaza. The space will give officers a chance to unwind, share a meal or just reflect quietly on anything that might just need some quiet thought to resolve. Last year, I gave this idea to our town staff, as I know how badly our men and women in blue need a place to gather and unwind, and also thought it a wonderful idea to dedicate the area to one of our very own, Jonathon Garcia.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

Citizens present Ridgeland council with petition against rezoning

The signs had messages that were clear for the Ridgeland Town Council to see during its recent meeting. "Say no to annexation." "Keep Chelsea rural." "More homes, more traffic, say no." Those were just a few of the signs seen during the Thursday, Oct. 20, Ridgeland Town Council meeting, a...
RIDGELAND, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Flock of birds in Beaufort County tests positive for HPAI

A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC), and a positive identification was confirmed on Nov....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) officials say just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said, “you know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Capsized boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning. According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday. CCSO says the vessel appears to be […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

Fire engine rolls, no injuries

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department’s Engine 4 rolled over onto its side shortly after 7 p.m. while being turned off of Boundary Street onto Robert Smalls Parkway. It appears the right wheel struck the concrete curb taking out a large chunk. Centrifugal force and weight of 43,000 pounds combined to roll the department’s newest truck. There were no other vehicles involved.
BEAUFORT, SC

