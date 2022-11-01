Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
School Board Candidate Town Forum
A School Board Candidate Town Forum was held on Tuesday Oct. 25 at the Colleton Civic Center, sponsored by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce. The candidates who participated included Daryl Erwin, who is running uncontested for District Two; Anna Bright and Craig Stivender who are in the running with incumbent William Bowman for District Four; and Lynne Stroble who is running against Wayne Shider for District Six.
blufftontoday.com
Letters to the Editor
To the citizens of our great county of Hampton, I'm taking this opportunity to let you know a little about me and what an asset to this county I intend to be as your steward. I'm 52 years old and spent my life here in Hampton County. Out of my control, my parents, the late, great power couple Simon and Willhamenia Jinks, made the choice to raise their family less than 100 yards outside the Hampton County line in Yemassee, which made it possible for me to be in the midst of this county and gives me the right to call it home.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
blufftontoday.com
Vaughn column: Approving school referendum a win-win
As we approach election day in our county, we eagerly anticipate a new slate of county council members, a new school board, and the decision on the $25-million-dollar school bond referendum. All of these decisions are interconnected as they form the backdrop for what our county can become. It is clear that the county needs different leadership for Hampton County to flourish and grow. We are at the crossroads of a potential quality, model education system while establishing fiscal accountability, transparency, and progressive leadership in mapping the future of this Lowcountry jewel we call home.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles
Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
Ethics complaint filed against Port Wentworth councilmember citing multiple violations
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth council member has filed an ethics complaint against a fellow council member. According to the ethics complaint document, Councilman Rufus Bright lodged the complaint, co-signed by council members Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens, against councilwoman Jo Smith citing several ethical violations during Smith’s first term as a […]
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: Bluffton police officers will soon have a 'Reflection Plaza'
The finishing touches are being put on the Bluffton Police Department’s Reflection Plaza. The space will give officers a chance to unwind, share a meal or just reflect quietly on anything that might just need some quiet thought to resolve. Last year, I gave this idea to our town staff, as I know how badly our men and women in blue need a place to gather and unwind, and also thought it a wonderful idea to dedicate the area to one of our very own, Jonathon Garcia.
wtoc.com
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
wtoc.com
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
blufftontoday.com
Citizens present Ridgeland council with petition against rezoning
The signs had messages that were clear for the Ridgeland Town Council to see during its recent meeting. "Say no to annexation." "Keep Chelsea rural." "More homes, more traffic, say no." Those were just a few of the signs seen during the Thursday, Oct. 20, Ridgeland Town Council meeting, a...
carolinapanorama.com
Flock of birds in Beaufort County tests positive for HPAI
A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC), and a positive identification was confirmed on Nov....
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) officials say just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said, “you know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County’s planning commission to consider two new rezoning proposals
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Development in Liberty County continues to grow particularly off of Interstate 95 at exit 76 in Midway. There are two additional pieces of land that are up to be zoned industrial off of Islands Highway in Midway. People who live in the area say they have...
Capsized boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning. According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday. CCSO says the vessel appears to be […]
charlestondaily.net
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
WJCL
Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention set for this Sunday at Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Remembrance, hope and support. That’s what’s behind the Hilton Head/Bluffton Out of the Darkness Walk this Nov. 6. It’s happening at 1:00 p.m. at Oyster Factory Park for suicide prevention. There's no registration fee to participate, but donations will be accepted benefitting the...
yourislandnews.com
Fire engine rolls, no injuries
Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department’s Engine 4 rolled over onto its side shortly after 7 p.m. while being turned off of Boundary Street onto Robert Smalls Parkway. It appears the right wheel struck the concrete curb taking out a large chunk. Centrifugal force and weight of 43,000 pounds combined to roll the department’s newest truck. There were no other vehicles involved.
