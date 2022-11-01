To the citizens of our great county of Hampton, I'm taking this opportunity to let you know a little about me and what an asset to this county I intend to be as your steward. I'm 52 years old and spent my life here in Hampton County. Out of my control, my parents, the late, great power couple Simon and Willhamenia Jinks, made the choice to raise their family less than 100 yards outside the Hampton County line in Yemassee, which made it possible for me to be in the midst of this county and gives me the right to call it home.

